Министр обороны РА Давит Тоноян находится на постоянной связи с послом Анджеем Каспршиком

Министр обороны РА Давит Тоноян находится на постоянной связи с личным представителем Действующего председателя ОБСЕ, послом Анджеем Каспршиком. Во время последней беседы министр обороны проинформировал его, что командование и личный состав армянского армейского войскового объединения проинструктированы пока что сохранять сдержанность, а в случае провокаций противника по направлению границ РА, реагировать по необходимости - вплоть до занятия новых благоприятных позиций.



Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan is in constant contact with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk. During the last conversation, the Minister of Defense informed that the personnel and command of the Armenian Army are instructed to remain restrained for the time being, and in case of provocations of the enemy on the borders of the Republic of Armenia, react as necessary, up to the capture of new advantageous positions.

Le ministre de la Défense David Tonoyan, est en contact permanent avec le représentant personnel du président en exercice de l'OSCE, l'ambassadeur Andrzej Kasprzyk. Au cours de la dernière conversation, le ministre de la Défense a indiqué que les personnels et les commandements de l'armée arménienne avaient toujours des instructions pour maintenir la retenue et, en cas de provocations de l'ennemi en direction des frontières de l'Arménie, réagir si nécessaire, y compris occuper de nouvelles positions favorables.



