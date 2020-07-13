 
  • 17:36 – Денежные переводы между Узбекистаном и Турцией упрощены 
  • 13:22 – Ни одна провокация Азербайджана не останется без ответа | Никол Пашинян 
  • 23:18 – НИКОЛ ПАШИНЯН РЕШИЛ ВОПРОС ЛЮДЕЙ ЖИВУЩИХ 30 ЛЕТ ВО ВРЕМЯНКАХ 
  • 13:30 – Армянские ВС заняли новые территории и захватили высоту на границе с Азербайджаном 
  • 22:37 – Rolls-Royce предлагает покупателям разгадать секретный код 
  • 23:49 – Азербайджанец в России убил хозяина помещения за отказ сделать скидку 

Министр обороны РА Давит Тоноян находится на постоянной связи с послом Анджеем Каспршиком

 
Министр обороны РА Давит Тоноян находится на постоянной связи с личным представителем Действующего председателя ОБСЕ, послом Анджеем Каспршиком. Во время последней беседы министр обороны проинформировал его, что командование и личный состав армянского армейского войскового объединения проинструктированы пока что сохранять сдержанность, а в случае провокаций противника по направлению границ РА, реагировать по необходимости - вплоть до занятия новых благоприятных позиций.

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan is in constant contact with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk. During the last conversation, the Minister of Defense informed that the personnel and command of the Armenian Army are instructed to remain restrained for the time being, and in case of provocations of the enemy on the borders of the Republic of Armenia, react as necessary, up to the capture of new advantageous positions.
Le ministre de la Défense David Tonoyan, est en contact permanent avec le représentant personnel du président en exercice de l'OSCE, l'ambassadeur Andrzej Kasprzyk. Au cours de la dernière conversation, le ministre de la Défense a indiqué que les personnels et les commandements de l'armée arménienne avaient toujours des instructions pour maintenir la retenue et, en cas de provocations de l'ennemi en direction des frontières de l'Arménie, réagir si nécessaire, y compris occuper de nouvelles positions favorables.



  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 44


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » Министр обороны Армении пообещал «военные сюрпризы»
    » Давид Тоноян: Армения и Арцах контролируют любое перемещение противника
    » Тоноян и Кент обсудили вопросы региональной безопасности
    » Вместо «территорий в обмен на мир» будет формат – «новая война за новые территории» — Тоноян
    » Тоноян и Каспршик обсудили ситуацию в зоне карабахского конфликта
    » Давид Тоноян представил сопредседателям МГ ОБСЕ ситуацию на границе и линии соприкосновения
    » Глава МИД Армении: Шаги Баку представляют серьезнейшую угрозу для мирного процесса
    » Министр обороны Армении принял посла ФРГ и нового военного атташе
    » Анджей Каспршик посетил МЧС Армении
    » Армения считает Азербайджан ответственным за убийство солдата в Карабахе
    » The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Herbert Salber
    » FM received PACE Monitoring Committee Co-rapporteurs
    Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    Денежные переводы между Узбекистаном и Турцией упрощены

    • 17:36
    • 25
    • 0

    Несмотря на кризис производство белорусской бытовой техники растёт

    • 15:19
    • 30
    • 0

    Президент Таджикистана открыл в столице швейную фабрику на 350 рабочих мест

    • 14:52
    • 31
    • 0

    Армянские ВС заняли новые территории и захватили высоту на границе с Азербайджаном

    • 13:30
    • 71
    • 0

    Ни одна провокация Азербайджана не останется без ответа | Никол Пашинян

    • 13:22
    • 45
    • 0

    В Армении обеспокоены изменением статуса собора Святой Софии

    • 12:45
    • 34
    • 0

    Правительство Молдовы выделит финансовые средства людям, пострадавшим от стихийных бедствий

    • 10:52
    • 37
    • 0

    Азербайджан опубликовал имена солдат, погибших в результате попытки нарушения границы Армении | 17 азербайджанцев погибло

    • 10:25
    • 69
    • 0

    Решительно осуждаем нарушение режима прекращения огня ВС Азербайджана | МИД Армении

    • 10:04
    • 49
    • 0

    Министр обороны РА Давит Тоноян находится на постоянной связи с послом Анджеем Каспршиком

    • 09:56
    • 45
    • 0

    Президент Киргизии поручил организовать дневные стационары в регионах

    • 09:45
    • 37
    • 0

    Совместное заявление стран Центральной Азии и США

    • 09:23
    • 36
    • 0

    9 частых сексуальных фантазий. О чем они говорят?

    • 22:37
    • 70
    • 0

    ГЕНОЦИД ПРОДОЛЖАЕТСЯ ПРИЧЕМ ТЕМ ЖЕ ИСПОЛНИТЕЛЕМ | КАТОЛИКОС

    • 23:34
    • 105
    • 0

    НИКОЛ ПАШИНЯН РЕШИЛ ВОПРОС ЛЮДЕЙ ЖИВУЩИХ 30 ЛЕТ ВО ВРЕМЯНКАХ

    • 23:18
    • 133
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 58912
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 54713
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 48639
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 44402
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 42793
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 38206
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 36721
    • 0

    Почти турецкая Грузия или турки устанавливают контроль над Аджарией

    • 19:55
    • 34707
    • 0

    Министерство Обороны Азербайджана признала свои потери в Нагорном Карабахе. (более 1500 цинковых гробов)

    • 15:30
    • 32680
    • 0

    Турецкий журналист Фуад Аббасов признав Геноцид Армян в прямом эфире, пояснил почему Турция не признает Геноцид. Просто не хотят возвращать территории Армении.

    • 10:48
    • 31446
    • 0

    Бизнес-форум «Invest Armenia-2016» пройдет в Ереване

    • 09:40
    • 25377
    • 0

    Нагорный Карабах никогда в истории не был частью независимого Азербайджана: Константин Затулин

    • 17:19
    • 23990
    • 0

    Россия готовится ввести войска в Карабах: Владимир Евсеев

    • 22:00
    • 23966
    • 0

    Стоит ли глотать сперму?

    • 00:46
    • 23685
    • 0

    Азербайджан - не такой каким кажется на первый взгляд. — отзыв туриста о Баку

    • 09:40
    • 21946
    • 0

    Армянские ВС заняли новые территории и захватили высоту на границе с Азербайджаном

    • 13:30
    • 71
    • 0

    Ни одна провокация Азербайджана не останется без ответа | Никол Пашинян

    • 13:22
    • 45
    • 0

    Несмотря на кризис производство белорусской бытовой техники растёт

    • 15:19
    • 30
    • 0

    Рашид Мередов встретился с экспертами ВОЗ

    • 11:26
    • 29
    • 0

    Президент Таджикистана открыл в столице швейную фабрику на 350 рабочих мест

    • 14:52
    • 31
    • 0

    Совместное заявление стран Центральной Азии и США

    • 09:23
    • 36
    • 0

    Президент Киргизии поручил организовать дневные стационары в регионах

    • 09:45
    • 37
    • 0

    Правительство Молдовы выделит финансовые средства людям, пострадавшим от стихийных бедствий

    • 10:52
    • 37
    • 0

    В Армении обеспокоены изменением статуса собора Святой Софии

    • 12:45
    • 34
    • 0

    Денежные переводы между Узбекистаном и Турцией упрощены

    • 17:36
    • 25
    • 0

    Азербайджан опубликовал имена солдат, погибших в результате попытки нарушения границы Армении | 17 азербайджанцев погибло

    • 10:25
    • 69
    • 0

    Решительно осуждаем нарушение режима прекращения огня ВС Азербайджана | МИД Армении

    • 10:04
    • 49
    • 0

    Министр обороны РА Давит Тоноян находится на постоянной связи с послом Анджеем Каспршиком

    • 09:56
    • 45
    • 0

    9 частых сексуальных фантазий. О чем они говорят?

    • 22:37
    • 70
    • 0

    ГЕНОЦИД ПРОДОЛЖАЕТСЯ ПРИЧЕМ ТЕМ ЖЕ ИСПОЛНИТЕЛЕМ | КАТОЛИКОС

    • 23:34
    • 105
    • 0
    Кавказ Сегодня
    все новости →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА