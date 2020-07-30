Япония предоставит Армении грант в размере 4 млн долларов США

Япония предоставит Армении грант в размере 400 млн. японских йен (4 млн долларов США), в рамках которого армянская сторона считает целесообразным приобрести полноприводные автомобили «скорой помощи» и «мобильной медицинской клиники». Они будут использоваться в горных районах страны.

Правительство Армении на своем заседании 30 июля одобрило «Соглашение о гранте экономического и социального развития между Правительством Армении и Правительством Японии», подписанное в Ереване 30 июня 2020 года. Оно будет представлено на ратификацию в парламент.

-

At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia approved its legislative initiative to ratify the Economic and Social Development Grant agreement with the government of Japan.

The reasoning of the decision states that this agreement aims to develop Armenia’s economic cooperation with Japan and to promote the economic and social development of Armenia.



According to the agreement, the Japanese government will provide a grant of 400mn Japanese yens to the Armenian government, within the framework of which Armenia considers it expedient to purchase four-wheel drive ambulances and "mobile medical clinic" vehicles to be used in the provinces of Armenia, particularly in mountainous terrain, to provide medical assistance to people.



