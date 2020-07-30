 
  • 15:56 – Президент Туркменистана совершил велопрогулку и посетил ахалтекинцев 
  • 23:34 – Армения приостанавливает инспекционные визиты Турции на территорию Армении в рамках ДОВСЕ 
  • 14:21 – Япония предоставит Армении грант в размере 4 млн долларов США 
  • 13:59 – Азербайджану и Турции можно иметь”один народ, две страны”, армянам нельзя? – Вадим Гомоз | ВИКИПЕДИЯ 
  • 10:00 – Азербайджан напал на Армению в условиях пандемии коронавируса| Ким Кардашьян 
  • 15:48 – Следственный комитет предъявил обвинения руководителю общины Ариндж 

Япония предоставит Армении грант в размере 4 млн долларов США

 
 
Япония предоставит Армении грант в размере 400 млн. японских йен (4 млн долларов США), в рамках которого армянская сторона считает целесообразным приобрести полноприводные автомобили «скорой помощи» и «мобильной медицинской клиники». Они  будут использоваться в горных районах страны.
 
Правительство Армении на своем заседании 30 июля одобрило «Соглашение о гранте экономического и социального развития между Правительством Армении и Правительством Японии»,  подписанное в Ереване 30 июня 2020 года. Оно будет представлено на ратификацию в парламент.
 
-
 
At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia approved its legislative initiative to ratify the Economic and Social Development Grant agreement with the government of Japan.
The reasoning of the decision states that this agreement aims to develop Armenia’s economic cooperation with Japan and to promote the economic and social development of Armenia.

According to the agreement, the Japanese government will provide a grant of 400mn Japanese yens to the Armenian government, within the framework of which Armenia considers it expedient to purchase four-wheel drive ambulances and "mobile medical clinic" vehicles to be used in the provinces of Armenia, particularly in mountainous terrain, to provide medical assistance to people.



  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 24


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » Помощь США Армении увеличится на $7,4 млн.
    » АБР предоставит Армении бюджетную помощь в размере 50 млн долларов
    » МВФ прогнозирует экономический рост Армении на 2018 год до 3,4%
    » США предоставят Армении грант в $10,6 млн. для развития сельского хозяйства и туризма
    » Французское агентство развития предоставит Армении грант в €500 тыс.
    » Японское правительство предоставит Армении грант в размере 2 млн. долларов
    » Конкурент Китая: Япония инвестирует $17 млрд в страны Средней Азии
    » Lavrov: we come close to comprehensive agreement on Iran's nuclear program
    » Грант от Всемирного банка пойдет на исследования в сфере геотермальной энергии
    » Грант от Всемирного банка пойдет на исследования в сфере геотермальной энергии
    » “We predict little, but positive economic growth”
    » “Their aim is to deprive Armenia of serious chemical industry”
    Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    Президент Туркменистана совершил велопрогулку и посетил ахалтекинцев

    • 15:56
    • 21
    • 0

    Япония предоставит Армении грант в размере 4 млн долларов США

    • 14:21
    • 27
    • 0

    Азербайджану и Турции можно иметь”один народ, две страны”, армянам нельзя? – Вадим Гомоз | ВИКИПЕДИЯ

    • 13:59
    • 28
    • 0

    В инциденте с задержанием ЧВК прослеживается след британских спецслужб

    • 13:10
    • 28
    • 0

    Учёные Казахстана заявили об успехе испытаний вакцины от коронавируса

    • 13:01
    • 30
    • 0

    При поддержке UNICEF в Ашхабаде прошёл семинар по правам ребёнка

    • 11:30
    • 26
    • 0

    Въезд турецких военных инспекторов в Армению запретил Ереван

    • 09:33
    • 31
    • 0

    Армения приостанавливает инспекционные визиты Турции на территорию Армении в рамках ДОВСЕ

    • 23:34
    • 80
    • 0

    Тезис что азербайджанцы и турки это «один народ – два государства», – чушь собачья. | Евгений Сатановский

    • 23:18
    • 87
    • 0

    Казахстан вышел в фазу урегулирования ситуации с коронавирусом

    • 19:32
    • 121
    • 0

    Туркменистан увеличил поставки электроэнергии в Узбекистан

    • 18:16
    • 121
    • 0

    Азербайджан выступил против территориальной целостности России | МИД АЗЕРБАЙДЖАНА

    • 17:07
    • 132
    • 0

    Туркменское частное предприятие Himiýa senagaty увеличило производство продукции

    • 17:00
    • 81
    • 0

    В Таджикистане запретили массовое празднование Курбан-байрама

    • 15:03
    • 114
    • 0

    Союзник России — армянский народ! | Никол Пашинян

    • 15:02
    • 143
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 59198
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 55013
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 48782
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 44527
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 43826
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 38338
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 36838
    • 0

    Почти турецкая Грузия или турки устанавливают контроль над Аджарией

    • 19:55
    • 34992
    • 0

    Министерство Обороны Азербайджана признала свои потери в Нагорном Карабахе. (более 1500 цинковых гробов)

    • 15:30
    • 32900
    • 0

    Турецкий журналист Фуад Аббасов признав Геноцид Армян в прямом эфире, пояснил почему Турция не признает Геноцид. Просто не хотят возвращать территории Армении.

    • 10:48
    • 31573
    • 0

    Бизнес-форум «Invest Armenia-2016» пройдет в Ереване

    • 09:40
    • 25657
    • 0

    Нагорный Карабах никогда в истории не был частью независимого Азербайджана: Константин Затулин

    • 17:19
    • 24146
    • 0

    Россия готовится ввести войска в Карабах: Владимир Евсеев

    • 22:00
    • 24075
    • 0

    Стоит ли глотать сперму?

    • 00:46
    • 23990
    • 0

    Азербайджан - не такой каким кажется на первый взгляд. — отзыв туриста о Баку

    • 09:40
    • 22122
    • 0

    Япония предоставит Армении грант в размере 4 млн долларов США

    • 14:21
    • 27
    • 0

    В инциденте с задержанием ЧВК прослеживается след британских спецслужб

    • 13:10
    • 28
    • 0

    Президент Туркменистана совершил велопрогулку и посетил ахалтекинцев

    • 15:56
    • 21
    • 0

    Учёные Казахстана заявили об успехе испытаний вакцины от коронавируса

    • 13:01
    • 30
    • 0

    При поддержке UNICEF в Ашхабаде прошёл семинар по правам ребёнка

    • 11:30
    • 26
    • 0

    Въезд турецких военных инспекторов в Армению запретил Ереван

    • 09:33
    • 31
    • 0

    Азербайджану и Турции можно иметь”один народ, две страны”, армянам нельзя? – Вадим Гомоз | ВИКИПЕДИЯ

    • 13:59
    • 28
    • 0

    Армения приостанавливает инспекционные визиты Турции на территорию Армении в рамках ДОВСЕ

    • 23:34
    • 80
    • 0

    Тезис что азербайджанцы и турки это «один народ – два государства», – чушь собачья. | Евгений Сатановский

    • 23:18
    • 87
    • 0

    Азербайджан выступил против территориальной целостности России | МИД АЗЕРБАЙДЖАНА

    • 17:07
    • 132
    • 0

    В Таджикистане запретили массовое празднование Курбан-байрама

    • 15:03
    • 114
    • 0

    Туркменистан увеличил поставки электроэнергии в Узбекистан

    • 18:16
    • 121
    • 0

    МИД Туркменистана отреагировал на репортаж канала «МИР24»

    • 10:30
    • 121
    • 0

    Казахстан вышел в фазу урегулирования ситуации с коронавирусом

    • 19:32
    • 121
    • 0

    Президент Киргизии отметил важность направления бюджетных средств на ремонт аварийных школ

    • 14:42
    • 112
    • 0
    Кавказ Сегодня
    все новости →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА