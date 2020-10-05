 
  • 00:11 – БОЛЬШАЯ ВОЙНА В НАГОРНО-КАРАБАХСКОЙ РЕСПУБЛИКЕ | 05 ОКТЯБРЯ - ХРОНИКА 
  • 23:17 – БОЛЬШАЯ ВОЙНА В НАГОРНО-КАРАБАХСКОЙ РЕСПУБЛИКЕ | 04 ОКТЯБРЯ - ХРОНИКА 
  • 15:11 – Столица Республики Арцах город Степанакерт отмечает своё 97-летие 
  • 23:17 – БОЛЬШАЯ ВОЙНА В НАГОРНО-КАРАБАХСКОЙ РЕСПУБЛИКЕ | 04 ОКТЯБРЯ - ХРОНИКА 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 21:25 – В крови азербайджанского рэпера Эльмина Гулиева нашли наркотики | резонансное ДТП 
БОЛЬШАЯ ВОЙНА В НАГОРНО-КАРАБАХСКОЙ РЕСПУБЛИКЕ | 05 ОКТЯБРЯ - ХРОНИКА

Война в Карабахе
 
ОПЕРАТИВНУЮ СВОДКУ МЫ ОБЕСПЕЧИВАЕМ БЛАГОДАРЯ НАШИМ КОЛЛЕГАМ В РЕСПУБЛИКЕ АРЦАХ, А ТАКЖЕ ИЗВЕСТНЫХ И ОБЪЕКТИВНЫХ ТЕЛЕГРАМ КАНАЛОВ: ЭТО BAGRAMYAN26INFOTEKA24ARARATARMENPRESSRe:public of Artsakh и WARGONZO и Abbas Djuma. CПАСИБО ЗА ОПЕРАТИВНУЮ И ОБЪЕКТИВНУЮ ИНФОРМАЦИЮ.!!! 

   

00:12 Le Ministère de la Défense de la République d'Arménie déclare officiellement que les déclarations des dirigeants azerbaïdjanais, selon lesquelles l'attaque aurait été commise à partir du territoire de la République d'Arménie en direction de Mingechevir, un autre mensonge, — le représentant officiel du Ministère de la Défense de l'Arménie Artsrun Hovhannisyan.
00:11 The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Armenia officially declares that the statements of the Azerbaijani leadership that the attack allegedly was committed from the territory of the Republic of Armenia in the direction of Mingechevir another lie, — the official representative of the defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan.
00:09 Четыре ракеты Точка-У повредили один Камаз, и одно изображение , которое сильно напоминает "розу ветров" из определённой субкультуры ? Хватит уже нести брехню!
00:05 Азербайджанская сторона, даже не представив ни единого доказательства, теперь заявляет, что вооруженные силы Армении якобы нанесли удар по территории Хиз-Апшерона. Очередная ложь наглядно доказывает, что Азербайджан готовит почву для провокации, — Шушан Степанян.


 
 
 


