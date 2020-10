Азербайджанские беспилотники начали падать в Грузии

Azerbaijani drones fall in Georgia

Two Azerbaijani drones fell in Kakheti - within the Georgian airspace. As a result of this incident, none of the residents of the villages of Udabno and Sanavardo suffered.





On the one hand, this testifies to the negligence of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, on the other, to the disrespect of the Azerbaijani side to the borders and airspace of the neighboring country, as well as the safety of its citizens. It should be noted that this kind of disrespect has not been demonstrated by Baku for the first time, and earlier it was even expressed in the alienation of Georgian border lands.