 Заявление пресс-секретаря МИД РА об обстреле журналистов со стороны Вооруженных сил Азербайджана

В то же время мы призываем все международное сообщество, правозащитные организации и организации, специализирующиеся в области свободы слова, обратить внимание на этот вопиющий факт насильственного нарушения права на получение информации.

English

Statement by the Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia on targeting of journalists by the armed forces of Azerbaijan

On October 8, the armed forces of Azerbaijan has once again shelled the Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral located in the center of Shushi, as a result of which foreign journalists Yuri Kotyenok, Levon Arzanov, as well as their guide Hrant Baladyan got injured while covering on the ground the consequences of the first bombardment of the same cathedral earlier today.

The targeting of journalists on their professional duty is a deliberate act aimed at hindering the recording of the war crimes conducted by the Azerbaijani army and their presentation to the international community.

We wish a speedy recovery to the wounded journalists and strongly condemn this war crime conducted by Azerbaijan.