Нагорный Карабах – пример для освободительных движений лезгин и талышей

ВНИМАНИЕ ! НАГОРНО-КАРАБАХСКАЯ РЕСПУБЛИКА - АРМЯНСКОЕ ДЕМОКРАТИЧЕСКОЕ НЕЗАВИСИМОЕ ГОСУДАРСТВО

FOCUS IP TV - LIVE

Фото дня

Наш ТВИТТЕР

ENGLISH NEWSFEED

[13.10.20 17:59] We welcome the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, announced the day before ...[13.10.20 12:00] Within the framework of his official visit to Moscow, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a ...[13.10.20 00:01] Do you think that 3 million Armenians, together with Artsakh, have launched aggression against 8 ...[12.10.20 08:42] During the night the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone was relatively stable and tense. ...[12.10.20 21:31] ????Pashinyan said, at a meeting with foreign ambassadors,that we are very close to the humanitarian crisis in ...[11.10.20 00:14] The new shelling of Stepanakert is a disrespectful attitude towards the results of the talks in Moscow. ...Press-conference of the President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan (in English)