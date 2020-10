Самое важное из интервью премьер-министра Никола Пашиняна телекомпании France24:

ВНИМАНИЕ ! НАГОРНО-КАРАБАХСКАЯ РЕСПУБЛИКА - АРМЯНСКОЕ ДЕМОКРАТИЧЕСКОЕ НЕЗАВИСИМОЕ ГОСУДАРСТВО

October 16, 2020 - 22:22 AMT PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno-Karabakh's capital Stepanakert and other settlements are under Azerbaijan's rocket ...October 16, 2020 - 20:18 AMT PanARMENIAN.Net - The two Armenian prisoners of war executed by Azerbaijan were residents of Hadrut, Nagorno-Karabakh ...October 16, 2020 - 19:59 AMT PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday, October 16 had a telephone conversation with his Canadian ...October 16, 2020 - 19:43 AMT PanARMENIAN.Net - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday, October 16 expressed concern over Turkey’s ...October 16, 2020 - 19:23 AMT PanARMENIAN.Net - On October 15, up to 10 rockets hit villages in the Iranian border county of Khoda Afarin, injuring ...The RA President Armen Sarkissian gave an interview to CBN News. The President's Office published an excerpt from the ...October 16, 2020 - 16:36 AMT PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) civilian has been wounded in rocket attacks by the Azerbaijani armed ...