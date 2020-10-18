Премьер-министр Армении Никол Пашинян призвал признать независимость Арцаха 

Armenia deplores EU's biased statement amid Karabakh war
October 18, 2020 - 18:25 AMT Armenia on Sunday, October 18 condemned the one-sided and biased statement by the European External Action Service ...
Karabakh troops shoot down two Azerbaijani UAVs
October 18, 2020 - 18:03 AMT The Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army downed two UAVs belonging to the Azerbaijani armed forces, despite a ...
Karabakh cameras show exact moment of Azerbaijan's latest attack
October 18, 2020 - 12:57 AMT Border surveillance cameras of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army have recorded the exact location and time ...
Karabakh Defense Army reports 37 more deaths
October 18, 2020 - 19:38 AMT The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 37 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan. Since September 27 ...
Azerbaijan rejects proposal to evacuate injured soldiers from battlefield
October 18, 2020 - 13:10 AMTAzerbaijan has rejected a proposal to evacuate soldiers injured in fighting from the battlefield, which was made through ...
Armenia denies Azerbaijan's claims, reports relative calm on border
October 18, 2020 - 11:57 AMTThe Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively calm, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on ...
EU: Karabakh population has experienced excessive suffering
October 18, 2020 - 22:36 AMT The European Union deplores that violations of a humanitarian ceasefire continue as the population in Nagorno-Karabakh ...
