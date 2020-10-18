Премьер-министр Армении Никол Пашинян призвал признать независимость Арцаха 

ВНИМАНИЕ ! НАГОРНО-КАРАБАХСКАЯ РЕСПУБЛИКА - АРМЯНСКОЕ ДЕМОКРАТИЧЕСКОЕ НЕЗАВИСИМОЕ ГОСУДАРСТВО

October 18, 2020 - 18:25 AMT Armenia on Sunday, October 18 condemned the one-sided and biased statement by the European External Action Service ...October 18, 2020 - 18:03 AMT The Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army downed two UAVs belonging to the Azerbaijani armed forces, despite a ...October 18, 2020 - 12:57 AMT Border surveillance cameras of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army have recorded the exact location and time ...October 18, 2020 - 19:38 AMT The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 37 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan. Since September 27 ...October 18, 2020 - 13:10 AMTAzerbaijan has rejected a proposal to evacuate soldiers injured in fighting from the battlefield, which was made through ...October 18, 2020 - 11:57 AMTThe Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively calm, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on ...October 18, 2020 - 22:36 AMT The European Union deplores that violations of a humanitarian ceasefire continue as the population in Nagorno-Karabakh ...