 В Палату представителей США представлена резолюция об исключении Турции из НАТО.

UN Security Council to meet behind closed doors for Karabakh
October 19, 2020 - 12:11 AMT FMG.NEWS - The UN Security Council will be discussing the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh behind closed doors on Monday, ...
Iran vows to respond "even to unintentional aggression" on border
October 19, 2020 - 14:35 AMT Iran will respond to any aggression, even to unintentional one, amid fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in ...
Azerbaijani army shelled Martuni, villages in Karabakh overnight
October 19, 2020 - 11:21 AMT FMG.NEWS - Azerbaijan targeted peaceful settlements and civilian objects in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) overnight, the ...
Trump praises Armenians' spirit in Nevada campaign rally
October 19, 2020 - 10:58 AMT FMG.NEWS - U.S. President Trump on Sunday, October 18 campaigned in the state of Nevada, where he praised the spirit of ...
Karabakh army "wearing out" Azeri forces in the south of the front
[img ]https://media.pn.am/media/issue/286/747/photo/286747.jpg[/img]October 19, 2020 - 13:40 AMT The Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army units ...
Armenia rejects Azerbaijan's plans to resolve conflict militarily
October 19, 2020 - 12:28 AMT Armenia will undertake all necessary measures to resolutely reject Azerbaijan's intention to resolve the ...
Pashinyan: We could have avoided the war only by ceding territories
October 19, 2020 - 13:15 AMT FMG.NEWS - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has weighed in on the question of whether the Armenian side could ...
