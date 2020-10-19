Наши ребята взяли пост противника и успешно заминировали его 

ВНИМАНИЕ ! НАГОРНО-КАРАБАХСКАЯ РЕСПУБЛИКА - АРМЯНСКОЕ ДЕМОКРАТИЧЕСКОЕ НЕЗАВИСИМОЕ ГОСУДАРСТВО

October 19, 2020 - 12:11 AMT FMG.NEWS - The UN Security Council will be discussing the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh behind closed doors on Monday, ...October 19, 2020 - 14:35 AMT Iran will respond to any aggression, even to unintentional one, amid fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in ...October 19, 2020 - 11:21 AMT FMG.NEWS - Azerbaijan targeted peaceful settlements and civilian objects in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) overnight, the ...October 19, 2020 - 10:58 AMT FMG.NEWS - U.S. President Trump on Sunday, October 18 campaigned in the state of Nevada, where he praised the spirit of ...[img ]https://media.pn.am/media/issue/286/747/photo/286747.jpg[/img]October 19, 2020 - 13:40 AMT The Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army units ...October 19, 2020 - 12:28 AMT Armenia will undertake all necessary measures to resolutely reject Azerbaijan's intention to resolve the ...October 19, 2020 - 13:15 AMT FMG.NEWS - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has weighed in on the question of whether the Armenian side could ...