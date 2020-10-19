 
"Мы не должны колебаться": мэр Парижа призвала признать Арцах

 
"Мы не должны колебаться": мэр Парижа призвала признать Арцах  

Если признание Нагорного Карабаха - единственный путь разрешения конфликта в регионе, то в этом вопросе нельзя колебаться. Об этом заявила мэр Парижа Анн Идальго в интервью изданию Nuovelles d'Armenie.

 По словам госпожи Идальго, главной задачей урегулирования карабахского конфликта является безопасность армян Карабаха. 

Напомним, что ранее целый ряд политиков по всему миру призывал признать Арцах ради обеспечения безопасности населения республики, подвергшегося агрессии турецко-азербайджанского альянса.


