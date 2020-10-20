Заместитель начальника Генштаба ВС РА Тигран Хачатрян и генерал-майор Андраник Пилоян будут удостоены звания Национального героя.

Spokesman: Karabakh army waging heavy battles near Ishkhanadzor
October 20, 2020 - 10:49 AMT
FMG.NEWS - The Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army is waging heavy battles in the south of the frontline near the village of ...
UN Security Council discusses Karabakh, verification mechanisms
October 20, 2020 - 10:37 AMT
FMG.NEWS - United Nations Security Council members called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to respect a new ceasefire in ...
Karabakh displays wreckage of Turkish Bayraktar drone (Video)
October 20, 2020 - 00:48 AMT
FMG.NEWS - The Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has published footage of the wreckage of a Turkish Bayraktar ...
Pompeo to host Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers on Oct. 23
October 19, 2020 - 22:01 AMT
FMG.NEWS - The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are scheduled to separately meet with U.S. Secretary of ...
Pashinyan: If there is no compromise, we are ready to fight to the end
October 19, 2020 - 21:23 AMT
FMG.NEWS - The settlement of the Karabakh conflict must be based on a compromise, and if there is no compromise, the ...
Pashinyan: Russia has reasons for anti-terrorism operations in Karabakh
October 19, 2020 - 20:15 AMT
FMG.NEWS - Russia has a legitimate right and reasons to react to Turkey and Azerbaijan's transfer of terrorist ...
Lavrov hopes for early deal on truce monitoring mechanism in Karabakh
October 19, 2020 - 19:19 AMT
FMG.NEWS - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan may soon agree on a ...
all news→