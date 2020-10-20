 
Заместитель начальника Генштаба ВС РА Тигран Хачатрян и генерал-майор Андраник Пилоян будут удостоены звания Национального героя.

 Национальные Герои Армении
Первый заместитель начальника Генштаба ВС РА генерал-лейтенант Тигран Хачатрян и командующий 5-м армейским корпусом генерал-майор Андраник Пилоян, особенно в последние часы на поле боя, увенчали свои имена успехом и будут удостоены звания Национального героя.

Они продолжают свою героическую борьбу за Родину. Слава Армянской армии!



