День узбекского языка отпраздновали в Афганистане

ВНИМАНИЕ ! НАГОРНО-КАРАБАХСКАЯ РЕСПУБЛИКА - АРМЯНСКОЕ ДЕМОКРАТИЧЕСКОЕ НЕЗАВИСИМОЕ ГОСУДАРСТВО

FOCUS IP TV - LIVE

Фото дня

Наш ТВИТТЕР

ENGLISH NEWSFEED

October 20, 2020 - 19:23 AMT The Defense Ministry of Armenia on Tuesday, October 20 denied Azerbaijan's claims that the Armenian side has ...October 20, 2020 - 20:17 AMTThe Nagorno-Karabakh army has destroyed one more Bayraktar drone belonging to the Azerbaijani military, which has crashed ...October 20, 2020 - 19:12 AMT French Senator Valérie Boyer will submit a proposal to the parliament of France for the recognition of ...October 20, 2020 - 17:23 AMT The City of Ryde Council in Australia has unanimously passed a motion condemning Azerbaijan and Turkey for their attacks ...October 20, 2020 - 16:40 AMT Another drone from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone collapsed in Khoda Afarin town of Iran on Tuesday, October 20, ...October 20, 2020 - 17:48 AMT Two prominent military men will be awarded the title of the National Hero of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ...October 20, 2020 - 16:23 AMTA two-year-old boy named Artsvik who was injured in Azerbaijan's shelling of the town of Martuni in Artsakh ...