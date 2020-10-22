Viasat больше не поставит Турции продукцию, используемую в БПЛА "Байрактар"

Turkey says will send troops to help Azerbaijan if requested
October 22, 2020 - 10:50 AMT Turkey will not hesitate to send soldiers and provide military support for Azerbaijan if such a request is made by Baku, ...
Armenia was, remains ready for Karabakh peaceful settlement: spokesperson
October 22, 2020 - 10:37 AMT Armenia was and remains ready for a peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Mane Gevorgyan, a spokesperson for ...
Karabakh army thwart, stops attacks in every sector of the front
October 21, 2020 - 23:33 AMT Starting from early morning on Wednesday, October 21, hostilities continued in all the sectors of the front in ...
Pompeo urges third parties against "providing fuel" for Karabakh conflict
October 21, 2020 - 21:15 AMT U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged countries to refrain from "providing fuel" for the conflict in ...
Armenia imposes embargo on Turkish products
October 21, 2020 - 20:05 AMT The Armenian government on Tuesday, October 20 imposed a temporary embargo on Turkish products. The decision will enter ...
Armenia denies Azeri claims of striking Goranboy, Tartar
October 20, 2020 - 19:23 AMT The Defense Ministry of Armenia on Tuesday, October 20 denied Azerbaijan's claims that the Armenian side has ...
Karabakh army displays remains one more Bayraktar drone
October 20, 2020 - 20:17 AMTThe Nagorno-Karabakh army has destroyed one more Bayraktar drone belonging to the Azerbaijani military, which has crashed ...
