Viasat больше не поставит Турции продукцию, используемую в БПЛА "Байрактар"

Американская компания "Viasat" прекращает все поставки в Турцию. Продукция компании использовалась в БПЛА "Байрактар".

Компания заявляет, что потребует от Вашингтона объяснений, так как Турция использует предоставленные ими технологии.



«Они больше не будут получать нашу продукцию, я очень благодарен за эти мирные демонстрации, я надеюсь, что этот терроризм прекратится», - сказал представитель «Viasat» армянской активистке Кристине Аладжян.



Это действительно большое достижение, благодаря усилиям калифорнийских армян эта военная техника больше не будет передана Турции. Американская компания "Viasat" прекращает все поставки в Турцию.

Viasat will no longer supply Turkey with products used in the Turkish UAV Bayraktar





The American company "Viasat" stops all supplies to Turkey. The company's products have been used in the Turkish UAV Bayraktar.





The company says it will require Washington to explain how Turkey is using the technology it provides.





"They will no longer receive our products, I am very grateful for these peaceful demonstrations, I hope that this terrorism will end,” Viasat representative told Armenian activist Christine Aladzhyan.





This is indeed a great achievement. Thanks to the peaceful efforts of the Californian Armenians, this military technology will no longer be transferred to Turkey.