 
  • 17:25 – В Азербайджане начались жестокие трения турецких военных с местным населением 
  • 17:02 – Азербайджанский блеф о Гяндже | OST 
  • 15:11 – Столица Республики Арцах город Степанакерт отмечает своё 97-летие 
  • 17:25 – В Азербайджане начались жестокие трения турецких военных с местным населением 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 21:25 – В крови азербайджанского рэпера Эльмина Гулиева нашли наркотики | резонансное ДТП 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

Президент Армении Армен Саркисян подписал указы о награждении Орденом Отечества:

 Президент Армении Армен Саркисян подписал указы о награждении Орденом Отечества:
Президент Армении Армен Саркисян подписал указы о награждении Орденом Отечества:

- первого заместителя начальника Генштаба ВС Армении, генерал-лейтенанта Тирана Вазгеновича Хачатряна; награжден орденом Отечества; 

- командира N-ской воинской части Министерства обороны Армении, генерал-майора Андраника Суреновича Пилояна;

- командира N-ской воинской части Министерства обороны Армении, полковника Гарегина Самвеловича Погосяна.




  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 43


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » Президент подписал указ об отставке Валерия Осипяна с поста начальника полиции Армении
    » Президент Армении Армен Саркисян принял отставку правительства
    » Президент Армении Армен Саркисян принял отставку правительства
    » Феликс Цолакян назначен на должность главы МЧС Армении
    » Военнослужащий Арман Мовсисян посмертно награжден медалью «За боевые заслуги»
    » Президент НКР посмертно наградил погибших военнослужащих
    » Военнослужащий Армии обороны НКР Карен Улубабян посмертно награжден медалью «За боевые заслуги»
    » Президент НКР посмертно наградил Вардана Аракеляна медалью «За боевые заслуги»
    » Президент НКР назначил нового командира воинской части
    » Президент НКР принял заместителя начальника ГШ ВС Армении
    » Бако Саакян подписал указ о награждении погибших солдат Армии Обороны НКР
    » Президент ЕОК отмечен орденом "Шараф"
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    В Азербайджане начались жестокие трения турецких военных с местным населением

    • 17:25
    • 32
    • 0

    Азербайджанский блеф о Гяндже | OST

    • 17:02
    • 41
    • 0

    ВОЙНА В НАГОРНО-КАРАБАХСКОЙ РЕСПУБЛИКЕ | 22 ОКТЯБРЯ | ЭКСТРЕННЫЕ НОВОСТИ

    • 16:56
    • 110
    • 0

    Президент Армении Армен Саркисян подписал указы о награждении Орденом Отечества:

    • 14:33
    • 48
    • 0

    Азербайджан обстрелял дома мирных жителей Ирана (видео)

    • 13:07
    • 74
    • 0

    Viasat больше не поставит Турции продукцию, используемую в БПЛА "Байрактар"

    • 12:33
    • 109
    • 0

    Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян обратился с призывом прямо из передовой

    • 12:19
    • 70
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 60693
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 56263
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 49754
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 48189
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 45357
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 39266
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 37771
    • 0

    В Азербайджане начались жестокие трения турецких военных с местным населением

    • 17:25
    • 32
    • 0

    Азербайджанский блеф о Гяндже | OST

    • 17:02
    • 41
    • 0

    Президент Армении Армен Саркисян подписал указы о награждении Орденом Отечества:

    • 14:33
    • 48
    • 0

    Азербайджан обстрелял дома мирных жителей Ирана (видео)

    • 13:07
    • 74
    • 0

    Viasat больше не поставит Турции продукцию, используемую в БПЛА "Байрактар"

    • 12:33
    • 109
    • 0

    Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян обратился с призывом прямо из передовой

    • 12:19
    • 70
    • 0

    На стороне Азербайджана участвуют террористы из Сирии | Conflict Intelligence Team

    • 11:57
    • 59
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Turkey says will send troops to help Azerbaijan if requested
    October 22, 2020 - 10:50 AMT Turkey will not hesitate to send soldiers and provide military support for Azerbaijan if such a request is made by Baku, ...

    Armenia was, remains ready for Karabakh peaceful settlement: spokesperson
    October 22, 2020 - 10:37 AMT Armenia was and remains ready for a peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Mane Gevorgyan, a spokesperson for ...

    Karabakh army thwart, stops attacks in every sector of the front
    October 21, 2020 - 23:33 AMT Starting from early morning on Wednesday, October 21, hostilities continued in all the sectors of the front in ...

    Pompeo urges third parties against "providing fuel" for Karabakh conflict
    October 21, 2020 - 21:15 AMT U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged countries to refrain from "providing fuel" for the conflict in ...

    Armenia imposes embargo on Turkish products
    October 21, 2020 - 20:05 AMT The Armenian government on Tuesday, October 20 imposed a temporary embargo on Turkish products. The decision will enter ...

    Armenia denies Azeri claims of striking Goranboy, Tartar
    October 20, 2020 - 19:23 AMT The Defense Ministry of Armenia on Tuesday, October 20 denied Azerbaijan's claims that the Armenian side has ...

    Karabakh army displays remains one more Bayraktar drone
    October 20, 2020 - 20:17 AMTThe Nagorno-Karabakh army has destroyed one more Bayraktar drone belonging to the Azerbaijani military, which has crashed ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА