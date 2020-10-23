 
ВС Армении полностью уничтожили спецназ Азербайджана | Шушан Степанян

 ВС Армении полностью уничтожили спецназ Азербайджана
ВС Армении полностью уничтожили спецназ Азербайджана. В результате успешной операции армянских сил на южном направлении было уничтожено крупное подразделение спецназа Азербайджана, 9 единиц техники, часть из них конфискована. В плен попал военнослужащий Вооруженных сил Азербайджана, которого в настоящее время оперируют армянские военные медики: Шушан Степанян.


    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia denies Azeri accusation of targeting Gabala, Kurdamir
    October 22, 2020 - 10:42 AMT The announcement of the Azerbaijani side on Armenia allegedly firing ballistic missiles in the direction of Gabala and ...

    Turkey says will send troops to help Azerbaijan if requested
    October 22, 2020 - 10:50 AMT Turkey will not hesitate to send soldiers and provide military support for Azerbaijan if such a request is made by Baku, ...

    Armenia was, remains ready for Karabakh peaceful settlement: spokesperson
    October 22, 2020 - 10:37 AMT Armenia was and remains ready for a peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Mane Gevorgyan, a spokesperson for ...

    Karabakh army thwart, stops attacks in every sector of the front
    October 21, 2020 - 23:33 AMT Starting from early morning on Wednesday, October 21, hostilities continued in all the sectors of the front in ...

    Pompeo urges third parties against "providing fuel" for Karabakh conflict
    October 21, 2020 - 21:15 AMT U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged countries to refrain from "providing fuel" for the conflict in ...

    Armenia imposes embargo on Turkish products
    October 21, 2020 - 20:05 AMT The Armenian government on Tuesday, October 20 imposed a temporary embargo on Turkish products. The decision will enter ...

    Armenia denies Azeri claims of striking Goranboy, Tartar
    October 20, 2020 - 19:23 AMT The Defense Ministry of Armenia on Tuesday, October 20 denied Azerbaijan's claims that the Armenian side has ...

    all news→

    Персоны
