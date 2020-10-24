 
Армия обороны Арцаха подбила тяжелую огнеметную систему ТОС-1А ВС Азербайджана

 Военнослужащие Армии обороны Арцаха подбили тяжелую огнеметную систему ТОС-1А ВС Азербайджана
 
Военнослужащие Армии обороны Арцаха подбили тяжелую огнеметную систему ТОС-1А ВС Азербайджана.
В общей сложности полностью уничтожено 5 ТОС-1 принадлежащих ВС Азербайджана. Браво армянским солдатам! 



  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

