  Французского посла отозвали из Турции из-за аморальных слов Эрдогана 
Французского посла отозвали из Турции из-за аморальных слов Эрдогана

 Французского посла отозвали из Турции из-за аморальных слов Эрдогана
Как передает агентство Франс Пресс со ссылкой на заявление Елисейского дворца, в Париже посчитали неприемлемыми заявления турецкого лидера Тайипа Эрдогана, который посоветовал президенту Франции "лечить психику",

"Впадать в крайность и грубить – это не способ. Мы требуем от Эрдогана изменить политический курс, поскольку он опасен со всех точек зрения. Мы не участвуем в ненужных спорах и не приемлем оскорбления", - сообщили в администрации агентству.

В Париже решили отозвать посла в Анкаре для консультаций, он должен встретиться лично с Макроном.

Елисейский дворец также заявил об "отсутствии сообщений о соболезновании и поддержки от президента Турции" после жестокого убийства учителя под Парижем.
 
Отметим что президент Турции уже выходит за все рамки приличия, явно переходя красные линии в международном сообществе. 


  Источник:FMG NEWS

  Просмотров Сегодня: 43


