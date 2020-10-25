 
  • 15:59 – Израиль из Азербайджана ведет военную разведку территории Ирана | Азербайджан и Израиль против Ирана 
  • 15:02 – Армения имеет полное право на применение ОТРК «Искандер» | Владимир Евсеев 
  • 10:50 – Канадская компания Bombardier приостанавливает поставки авиадвигателей Турции для «Bayraktar» 
  • 15:59 – Израиль из Азербайджана ведет военную разведку территории Ирана | Азербайджан и Израиль против Ирана 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 21:25 – В крови азербайджанского рэпера Эльмина Гулиева нашли наркотики | резонансное ДТП 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

Встреча Министра иностранных дел Армении Зограба Мнацаканяна с сопредседателями Минской группы ОБСЕ

 Встреча Министра иностранных дел Армении Зограба Мнацаканяна с сопредседателями Минской группы ОБСЕ
Встреча Министра иностранных дел Армении Зограба Мнацаканяна с сопредседателями Минской группы ОБСЕ

23 октября находящийся с рабочим визитом в США министр иностранных дел Зограб Мнацаканян встретился с сопредседателями Минской группы ОБСЕ Игорем Поповым (Россия), Стефаном Висконти (Франция) и Эндрю Шофферем (США), а также личным представителем действующего Председателя ОБСЕ Анджеем Каспршиком.

Собеседники коснулись оперативной ситуации в зоне нагорно-карабахского конфликта. Министр Мнацаканян выразил глубокую озабоченность провалом со стороны  Азербайджана договоренностей о прекращении огня от 10 и 17 октября, а также подчеркнул, что стремление Баку решить конфликт военным путем является вызовом для всего региона. 

Стороны подтвердили выполнение достигнутых договоренностей о прекращении военных действий и немедленное установлениие стабильного перемирия, сохраняемого верификационными механизмами. Была подчеркнута необходимость продолжения мирного процесса исключительно в рамках сопредседательства Минской группы ОБСЕ. 

МИД Армении


  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 41


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » В Москве состоялась встреча министра иностранных дел Армении Зограба Мнацаканяна и секретаря Совета безопасности РФ Николая Патрушева.
    » Заявление сопредседателей Минской группы ОБСЕ
    » Сопредседатели МГ ОБСЕ встретятся с властями Арцаха
    » В Москве проходит встреча глав МИД Армении, России и Азербайджана
    » Армения высоко ценит усилия Франции по карабахскому урегулированию
    » Главы МИД Армении и Азербайджана встретятся в Париже
    » МИД Армении прокомментировал возможность встречи Пашинян-Алиев
    » Глава МИД Армении: Шаги Баку представляют серьезнейшую угрозу для мирного процесса
    » Сопредседатели МГ ОБСЕ предложили провести еще одну встречу глав МИД Армении и Азербайджана
    » Глава МИД Армении назвал условия начала процесса мирного урегулирования карабахского конфликта
    » Президент Армении принял сопредседателей МГ ОБСЕ
    » МИД Армении указывает на нарушения со стороны Азербайджана
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    Израиль из Азербайджана ведет военную разведку территории Ирана | Азербайджан и Израиль против Ирана

    • 15:59
    • 41
    • 0

    Армения имеет полное право на применение ОТРК «Искандер» | Владимир Евсеев

    • 15:02
    • 44
    • 0

    Встреча Министра иностранных дел Армении Зограба Мнацаканяна с сопредседателями Минской группы ОБСЕ

    • 13:37
    • 42
    • 0

    Сенаторы США и депутаты Франции единогласно поддерживают право Арцаха на самоопределение

    • 12:52
    • 64
    • 0

    Ночью обстановка в зоне арцахско-азербайджанского конфликта оставалась относительно стабильно-напряженной

    • 12:28
    • 48
    • 0

    На южном направлении враг перешел к обороне | Сенор Асратян

    • 21:39
    • 95
    • 0

    Французского посла отозвали из Турции из-за аморальных слов Эрдогана

    • 21:33
    • 105
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 60726
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 56293
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 49809
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 48300
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 45378
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 39290
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 37791
    • 0

    Израиль из Азербайджана ведет военную разведку территории Ирана | Азербайджан и Израиль против Ирана

    • 15:59
    • 41
    • 0

    Армения имеет полное право на применение ОТРК «Искандер» | Владимир Евсеев

    • 15:02
    • 44
    • 0

    Встреча Министра иностранных дел Армении Зограба Мнацаканяна с сопредседателями Минской группы ОБСЕ

    • 13:37
    • 42
    • 0

    Сенаторы США и депутаты Франции единогласно поддерживают право Арцаха на самоопределение

    • 12:52
    • 64
    • 0

    Ночью обстановка в зоне арцахско-азербайджанского конфликта оставалась относительно стабильно-напряженной

    • 12:28
    • 48
    • 0

    На южном направлении враг перешел к обороне | Сенор Асратян

    • 21:39
    • 95
    • 0

    Французского посла отозвали из Турции из-за аморальных слов Эрдогана

    • 21:33
    • 105
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Azeri POW says didn't know most of his unit when attacking Karabakh
    October 24, 2020 - 12:23 AMT An Azerbaijani prisoner of war receiving treatment at a military hospital in Nagorno- Karabakh has said that he knew ...

    Karabakh troops destroy TOS-1A system of Azeri army
    October 24, 2020 - 16:36 AMTThe Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army has unveiled footage of the destruction of a TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher belonging ...

    Karabakh Ombudsman not ruling out killings, torture of more civilians
    October 24, 2020 - 14:58 AMT The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has reported on several missing civilians who he said may have ...

    Armenia rejects Azeri claims of firing on Karabakh-held territories as absurd
    October 24, 2020 - 17:36 AMT Armenia has not opened artillery or rocket fire towards Azerbaijan, and reports of shelling the Lachin and Kubatlu ...

    Bombardier suspends exports of Austria-made drone engines to Turkey
    October 24, 2020 - 11:33 AMTBombardier Recreational Products (BRP) says it has suspended the delivery of aircraft engines, which are produced in ...

    Viasat says will comply with U.S. govt decision on tech exports to Turkey
    October 24, 2020 - 15:33 AMT American communications company Viasat will openly support and comply with any U.S. Government decision on the export of ...

    Couple marry in Karabakh church bombed by Azerbaijan
    October 24, 2020 - 16:00 AMTA couple were married at the iconic Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), just two weeks after ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА