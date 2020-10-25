 
  • 15:59 – Израиль из Азербайджана ведет военную разведку территории Ирана | Азербайджан и Израиль против Ирана 
  • 15:02 – Армения имеет полное право на применение ОТРК «Искандер» | Владимир Евсеев 
  • 10:50 – Канадская компания Bombardier приостанавливает поставки авиадвигателей Турции для «Bayraktar» 
  • 15:59 – Израиль из Азербайджана ведет военную разведку территории Ирана | Азербайджан и Израиль против Ирана 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 21:25 – В крови азербайджанского рэпера Эльмина Гулиева нашли наркотики | резонансное ДТП 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

Армения имеет полное право на применение ОТРК «Искандер» | Владимир Евсеев

 Армения имеет полное право на применение ОТРК «Искандер» | Владимир Евсеев
Армения имеет полное право на применение оперативно-тактического ракетного комплекса «Искандер» против нефтегазовой инфраструктуры республики Азербайджан если конфликт затянется, с целью прекращения потерь мирного населения с обеих сторон.
Только такие вынужденные меры способны остановить агрессию и непрекращающуюся пропаганду со стороны властей Азербайджана. Армении сейчас приходится нелегко – противник заручился мощной поддержкой Турции, которая отправила в зону конфликта порядка 600 своих военнослужащих.
Помимо этого, серьёзное напряжение создают радикальные исламисты, присутствие которых на территории Арцаха уже не раз доказано. Азербайджан получает поставки современного вооружения не только от Турции, но и от Израиля и других стран-членов ОДКБ, — заведующий отделом Кавказа Института стран СНГ Владимир Евсеев.


  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 44


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » Ереван предупреждает Баку: Ваши действия будут иметь необратимые военно-политические последствия
    » Эксперт: Азербайджан пытается обострить ситуацию по всей протяженности границы
    » Ереван не оставил без ответа выпады Баку: позиция Армении по Карабаху остается неизменной
    » МИД Армении об апрельской агрессии Баку: применение силы не может оказать давление на право народа Арцаха
    » Экс-министр обороны Армении: «Искандер» не ядерное оружие, может и выстрелить
    » Азербайджан скрывает свои потери | Владимир Евсеев
    » National Interest: Армения приобрела «Искандеры» для сдерживания азербайджанской агрессии
    » Naked Science проанализировало данные о военно-воздушном потенциале Армении и Азербайджана
    » Минобороны РА: РФ не располагает техническими средствами для блокирования работы «Искандер М»
    » Баку: Срок эксплуатации Искандеров поставленных Россией в Армениюэ уже истек
    » Военный эксперт: Россия «Искандерами» компенсировала Армении поставки оружия в Азербайджан
    » Военный эксперт: провокации Азербайджана на карабахском фронте инициированы Турцией
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    Израиль из Азербайджана ведет военную разведку территории Ирана | Азербайджан и Израиль против Ирана

    • 15:59
    • 41
    • 0

    Армения имеет полное право на применение ОТРК «Искандер» | Владимир Евсеев

    • 15:02
    • 45
    • 0

    Встреча Министра иностранных дел Армении Зограба Мнацаканяна с сопредседателями Минской группы ОБСЕ

    • 13:37
    • 42
    • 0

    Сенаторы США и депутаты Франции единогласно поддерживают право Арцаха на самоопределение

    • 12:52
    • 64
    • 0

    Ночью обстановка в зоне арцахско-азербайджанского конфликта оставалась относительно стабильно-напряженной

    • 12:28
    • 48
    • 0

    На южном направлении враг перешел к обороне | Сенор Асратян

    • 21:39
    • 95
    • 0

    Французского посла отозвали из Турции из-за аморальных слов Эрдогана

    • 21:33
    • 105
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 60726
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 56293
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 49809
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 48300
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 45378
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 39290
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 37791
    • 0

    Израиль из Азербайджана ведет военную разведку территории Ирана | Азербайджан и Израиль против Ирана

    • 15:59
    • 41
    • 0

    Армения имеет полное право на применение ОТРК «Искандер» | Владимир Евсеев

    • 15:02
    • 45
    • 0

    Встреча Министра иностранных дел Армении Зограба Мнацаканяна с сопредседателями Минской группы ОБСЕ

    • 13:37
    • 42
    • 0

    Сенаторы США и депутаты Франции единогласно поддерживают право Арцаха на самоопределение

    • 12:52
    • 64
    • 0

    Ночью обстановка в зоне арцахско-азербайджанского конфликта оставалась относительно стабильно-напряженной

    • 12:28
    • 48
    • 0

    На южном направлении враг перешел к обороне | Сенор Асратян

    • 21:39
    • 95
    • 0

    Французского посла отозвали из Турции из-за аморальных слов Эрдогана

    • 21:33
    • 105
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Azeri POW says didn't know most of his unit when attacking Karabakh
    October 24, 2020 - 12:23 AMT An Azerbaijani prisoner of war receiving treatment at a military hospital in Nagorno- Karabakh has said that he knew ...

    Karabakh troops destroy TOS-1A system of Azeri army
    October 24, 2020 - 16:36 AMTThe Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army has unveiled footage of the destruction of a TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher belonging ...

    Karabakh Ombudsman not ruling out killings, torture of more civilians
    October 24, 2020 - 14:58 AMT The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has reported on several missing civilians who he said may have ...

    Armenia rejects Azeri claims of firing on Karabakh-held territories as absurd
    October 24, 2020 - 17:36 AMT Armenia has not opened artillery or rocket fire towards Azerbaijan, and reports of shelling the Lachin and Kubatlu ...

    Bombardier suspends exports of Austria-made drone engines to Turkey
    October 24, 2020 - 11:33 AMTBombardier Recreational Products (BRP) says it has suspended the delivery of aircraft engines, which are produced in ...

    Viasat says will comply with U.S. govt decision on tech exports to Turkey
    October 24, 2020 - 15:33 AMT American communications company Viasat will openly support and comply with any U.S. Government decision on the export of ...

    Couple marry in Karabakh church bombed by Azerbaijan
    October 24, 2020 - 16:00 AMTA couple were married at the iconic Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), just two weeks after ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА