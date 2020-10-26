 
  • 19:51 – Указом президента Арцаха Араика Арутюняна присвоены высшие звания "Герой Арцаха". 
  • 19:51 – Указом президента Арцаха Араика Арутюняна присвоены высшие звания "Герой Арцаха". 
  • 10:50 – Канадская компания Bombardier приостанавливает поставки авиадвигателей Турции для «Bayraktar» 
  • 23:33 – Есть ли “азербайджанцы” в Иране? 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 21:25 – В крови азербайджанского рэпера Эльмина Гулиева нашли наркотики | резонансное ДТП 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

Останется ли Ильхам у власти?

  • 26.10.2020, 09:11,
  • В Мире + Европа » Азербайджан
  • 0
    •
  • : ~ 1 минута на чтение:  
Останется ли Ильхам у власти?

Есть ли шансы у президента Азербайджана Ильхама Алиева остаться у власти после неудачной агрессии в Карабахе? Сколько осталось править азербайджанскому диктатору? Анализирует ситуацию профессор Гариб Бабаян — на азербайджанском и русском языках.









  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 24


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » Во время правления Гейдара Алиева в карабахской войне Азербайджан потерял 5 районов | провалы Гейдара Алиева
    » Карабахцы уверены, что «жизненным пространством» Алиев похож на Гитлера
    » На митингах в Грузии, с антироссийскими лозунгами, участвуют азербайджанцы.
    » В Степанакерте рассказали, какие есть варианты побывать президенту Азербайджана в Карабахе
    » Территориальная целостность Карабаха, статус и будущее не могут быть предметом спекуляций и торгов
    » Госдеп США отреагировал на скандальное заявление президента Азербайджана
    » Степанакерт: Семья Алиева показала уровень «уважения» к его «ратным достижениям»
    » Лейла Алиева делала селфи, пока Ильхам Алиев говорил о Карабахе
    » Политолог: Мехрибан Алиевой отведена роль регента при семье султана
    » В Азербайджане требуют смены власти
    » Минометный обстрел НКР: Что отмечает Ильхам Гейдарович – скорбь по отцу или радость по поводу вступления на престол?
    » Степанакерт: У Алиева три шанса поучаствовать в чаепитии в Арцахе
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    Останется ли Ильхам у власти?

    • 09:11
    • 25
    • 0

    Есть ли “азербайджанцы” в Иране?

    • 23:33
    • 56
    • 0

    Указом президента Арцаха Араика Арутюняна присвоены высшие звания "Герой Арцаха".

    • 19:51
    • 62
    • 0

    Слова Владимира Путина о Карабахе – начало новой реальности на Южном Кавказе

    • 19:18
    • 75
    • 0

    Сегодня был сбит очередной БПЛА ВС Азербайджана

    • 19:00
    • 68
    • 0

    Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян и министр обороны Джалал Арутюнян посетили юго-восточную часть Республики

    • 18:22
    • 75
    • 0

    Израиль из Азербайджана ведет военную разведку территории Ирана | Азербайджан и Израиль против Ирана

    • 15:59
    • 103
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 60730
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 56301
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 49817
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 48326
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 45382
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 39295
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 37796
    • 0

    Указом президента Арцаха Араика Арутюняна присвоены высшие звания "Герой Арцаха".

    • 19:51
    • 62
    • 0

    Сегодня был сбит очередной БПЛА ВС Азербайджана

    • 19:00
    • 68
    • 0

    Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян и министр обороны Джалал Арутюнян посетили юго-восточную часть Республики

    • 18:22
    • 75
    • 0

    Есть ли “азербайджанцы” в Иране?

    • 23:33
    • 56
    • 0

    Останется ли Ильхам у власти?

    • 09:11
    • 25
    • 0

    Слова Владимира Путина о Карабахе – начало новой реальности на Южном Кавказе

    • 19:18
    • 75
    • 0

    Израиль из Азербайджана ведет военную разведку территории Ирана | Азербайджан и Израиль против Ирана

    • 15:59
    • 103
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Azeri POW says didn't know most of his unit when attacking Karabakh
    October 24, 2020 - 12:23 AMT An Azerbaijani prisoner of war receiving treatment at a military hospital in Nagorno- Karabakh has said that he knew ...

    Karabakh troops destroy TOS-1A system of Azeri army
    October 24, 2020 - 16:36 AMTThe Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army has unveiled footage of the destruction of a TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher belonging ...

    Karabakh Ombudsman not ruling out killings, torture of more civilians
    October 24, 2020 - 14:58 AMT The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has reported on several missing civilians who he said may have ...

    Armenia rejects Azeri claims of firing on Karabakh-held territories as absurd
    October 24, 2020 - 17:36 AMT Armenia has not opened artillery or rocket fire towards Azerbaijan, and reports of shelling the Lachin and Kubatlu ...

    Bombardier suspends exports of Austria-made drone engines to Turkey
    October 24, 2020 - 11:33 AMTBombardier Recreational Products (BRP) says it has suspended the delivery of aircraft engines, which are produced in ...

    Viasat says will comply with U.S. govt decision on tech exports to Turkey
    October 24, 2020 - 15:33 AMT American communications company Viasat will openly support and comply with any U.S. Government decision on the export of ...

    Couple marry in Karabakh church bombed by Azerbaijan
    October 24, 2020 - 16:00 AMTA couple were married at the iconic Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), just two weeks after ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА