Есть ли “азербайджанцы” в Иране?

Azeri POW says didn't know most of his unit when attacking Karabakh
October 24, 2020 - 12:23 AMT An Azerbaijani prisoner of war receiving treatment at a military hospital in Nagorno- Karabakh has said that he knew ...
Karabakh troops destroy TOS-1A system of Azeri army
October 24, 2020 - 16:36 AMTThe Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army has unveiled footage of the destruction of a TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher belonging ...
Karabakh Ombudsman not ruling out killings, torture of more civilians
October 24, 2020 - 14:58 AMT The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has reported on several missing civilians who he said may have ...
Armenia rejects Azeri claims of firing on Karabakh-held territories as absurd
October 24, 2020 - 17:36 AMT Armenia has not opened artillery or rocket fire towards Azerbaijan, and reports of shelling the Lachin and Kubatlu ...
Bombardier suspends exports of Austria-made drone engines to Turkey
October 24, 2020 - 11:33 AMTBombardier Recreational Products (BRP) says it has suspended the delivery of aircraft engines, which are produced in ...
Viasat says will comply with U.S. govt decision on tech exports to Turkey
October 24, 2020 - 15:33 AMT American communications company Viasat will openly support and comply with any U.S. Government decision on the export of ...
Couple marry in Karabakh church bombed by Azerbaijan
October 24, 2020 - 16:00 AMTA couple were married at the iconic Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), just two weeks after ...
