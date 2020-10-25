 
Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян и министр обороны Джалал Арутюнян посетили юго-восточную часть Республики

 Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян и министр обороны Джалал Арутюнян посетили юго-восточную часть Республики
Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян

Уважаемые соотечественники!
Сегодня вместе с министром обороны Джалалом Арутюняном и другими ответственными лицами системы безопасности нашей страны мы посетили юго-восточную часть Республики. На месте мы обсудили те основные шаги, которые должны сдержать наглые и агрессивные действия противника и нанести ему невосполнимые потери.

И армия, и ополчение твердо стоят на своих позициях и прилагают героические усилия для защиты Родины.
Слава доблестным сынам нашего народа, благодаря подвигам которых мы твердо стоим на нашей земле.
 
Согласно данным разведки, наемные боевики-террористы жалуются, что азербайджанцы отнимают у них не только паспорта, но и телефоны. Понятно же, почему они так делают: представитель Минобороны Армении Арцрун Ованнисян
 
Уничтожение военной и бронированной техники ВС Азербайджана.


