 
  • 19:51 – Указом президента Арцаха Араика Арутюняна присвоены высшие звания "Герой Арцаха". 
  • 10:50 – Канадская компания Bombardier приостанавливает поставки авиадвигателей Турции для «Bayraktar» 
  • 23:33 – Есть ли “азербайджанцы” в Иране? 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 21:25 – В крови азербайджанского рэпера Эльмина Гулиева нашли наркотики | резонансное ДТП 
Сегодня был сбит очередной БПЛА ВС Азербайджана

Сегодня был сбит очередной БПЛА ВС Азербайджана
Подразделения ПВО Армии Обороны Республики Арцах в ходе боев в воскресенье сбили очередной беспилотный летательный аппарат азербайджанских ВС. За последние 3 дня было сбито 9 турецких БПЛА Байрактар ТБ2, ну как сбито, они упали... 
Вот так вот за короткое время и небо над Арцахом стало спокойнее и турецкое ВПК после стремительного взлёта в рейтингах упало на дно...
Причём объяснения этому у турок нет...
 
А американский спутниковый сервис Maxar Technologies выявил турецкие истребители F-16 на авиабазе Габала в Азербайджане. Они находились там где-то неделю назад в количестве 6 единиц. Истребители F-16 ВВС Турции в Международном аэропорту города Габала (совместного базирования) в Азербайджане. Снимок датирован серединой октября.

Судя по всему, это именно те истребители, которые были эвакуированы из Гянджи после обстрела со стороны ВС Армении/НКР.



    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » Viasat больше не поставит Турции продукцию, используемую в БПЛА "Байрактар"
    » Город Гянджа это военный город и осинное гнездо террористов из Сирии
    » Подразделения ПВО Армии обороны Карабаха сбили штурмовик противника Су-25
    » Решительно осуждаем провокационные действия Турции | МИД Армении
    » Министр обороны Азербайджана втягивает ВС Турции в Нагорный Карабах.
    » Вооруженные силы России и Армении провели масштабные учения на границе Армении и Турции | В небе истребители МиГ-29 и БПЛА
    » ВС Армении ночью сбили два азербайджанских БПЛА
    » Минобороны Армении пояснило, на какие деньги куплены истребители Су-30
    » Вооружённые силы Армении пополнились новой партией отечественных БПЛА АРМИ-55М
    » Азербайджан использует беспилотники в Карабахе с 2011 года: 22 сбито
    » Уничтожен очередной Боевой Беспилотный Летательный Аппарат (Видео)
    » ВВС Турции сбили неопознанный летательный аппарат на границе с Сирией
    Есть ли “азербайджанцы” в Иране?

    Указом президента Арцаха Араика Арутюняна присвоены высшие звания "Герой Арцаха".

    Слова Владимира Путина о Карабахе – начало новой реальности на Южном Кавказе

    Сегодня был сбит очередной БПЛА ВС Азербайджана

    Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян и министр обороны Джалал Арутюнян посетили юго-восточную часть Республики

    Израиль из Азербайджана ведет военную разведку территории Ирана | Азербайджан и Израиль против Ирана

    Армения имеет полное право на применение ОТРК «Искандер» | Владимир Евсеев

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Azeri POW says didn't know most of his unit when attacking Karabakh
    October 24, 2020 - 12:23 AMT An Azerbaijani prisoner of war receiving treatment at a military hospital in Nagorno- Karabakh has said that he knew ...

    Karabakh troops destroy TOS-1A system of Azeri army
    October 24, 2020 - 16:36 AMTThe Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army has unveiled footage of the destruction of a TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher belonging ...

    Karabakh Ombudsman not ruling out killings, torture of more civilians
    October 24, 2020 - 14:58 AMT The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has reported on several missing civilians who he said may have ...

    Armenia rejects Azeri claims of firing on Karabakh-held territories as absurd
    October 24, 2020 - 17:36 AMT Armenia has not opened artillery or rocket fire towards Azerbaijan, and reports of shelling the Lachin and Kubatlu ...

    Bombardier suspends exports of Austria-made drone engines to Turkey
    October 24, 2020 - 11:33 AMTBombardier Recreational Products (BRP) says it has suspended the delivery of aircraft engines, which are produced in ...

    Viasat says will comply with U.S. govt decision on tech exports to Turkey
    October 24, 2020 - 15:33 AMT American communications company Viasat will openly support and comply with any U.S. Government decision on the export of ...

    Couple marry in Karabakh church bombed by Azerbaijan
    October 24, 2020 - 16:00 AMTA couple were married at the iconic Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), just two weeks after ...

    all news→

