Азербайджан грубо нарушил перемирие | СРОЧНО

 Азербайджан грубо нарушил перемирие
Азербайджан нарушил перемирие

Грубо нарушив соглашение о прекращении огня в гуманитарных целях, достигнутое в США, азербайджанская сторона примерно в 8:45 обстреляла из артиллерии боевые позиции Армии обороны Карабаха на северо-востоке: пресс-секретарь Минобороны Шушан Степанян.
 
В районе 09:10 ВС Азербайджана выпустили 5 снарядов по позициям Армии обороны Карабаха на юго-восточном направлении, сообщила пресс-секретарь Минобороны Шушан Степанян.
 
Азербайджанская сторона в третий раз грубо нарушила соглашение о гуманитарном прекращении огня. Соответствующие выводы будут сделаны по этому вопиющему  поведению Алиева по отношению ко всему цивилизованному миру, но сегодня задача всех нас - защитить Родину от турецкого врага. Они не оставили нам альтернативы. И это единственный путь, он должен вести нас только к победе: пресс-секретарь президента Карабаха Ваграм Погосян
 
Президент Карабаха Араик Арутюнян приветствует достигнутую при посредничестве Соединённых Штатов Америки  договоренность гуманитарного прекращения огня.

"Республика Арцах, как сторона азербайджано-карабахского конфликта, подтверждает свою готовность соблюдать на взаимной основе условия гуманитарного прекращения огня, которое вступит в силу 26 октября 2020 года в 08:00",- заявил он.
 
Армянская сторона строго соблюдает режим перемирия: Никол Пашинян


  Источник:FMG NEWS

    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Azeri POW says didn't know most of his unit when attacking Karabakh
    October 24, 2020 - 12:23 AMT An Azerbaijani prisoner of war receiving treatment at a military hospital in Nagorno- Karabakh has said that he knew ...

    Karabakh troops destroy TOS-1A system of Azeri army
    October 24, 2020 - 16:36 AMTThe Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army has unveiled footage of the destruction of a TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher belonging ...

    Karabakh Ombudsman not ruling out killings, torture of more civilians
    October 24, 2020 - 14:58 AMT The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has reported on several missing civilians who he said may have ...

    Armenia rejects Azeri claims of firing on Karabakh-held territories as absurd
    October 24, 2020 - 17:36 AMT Armenia has not opened artillery or rocket fire towards Azerbaijan, and reports of shelling the Lachin and Kubatlu ...

    Bombardier suspends exports of Austria-made drone engines to Turkey
    October 24, 2020 - 11:33 AMTBombardier Recreational Products (BRP) says it has suspended the delivery of aircraft engines, which are produced in ...

    Viasat says will comply with U.S. govt decision on tech exports to Turkey
    October 24, 2020 - 15:33 AMT American communications company Viasat will openly support and comply with any U.S. Government decision on the export of ...

    Couple marry in Karabakh church bombed by Azerbaijan
    October 24, 2020 - 16:00 AMTA couple were married at the iconic Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), just two weeks after ...

    all news→

