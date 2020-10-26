 
Азербайджанская сторона нарушила режим прекращения огня и в мирных населенных пунктах | Арцрун Ованнисян

 Азербайджанская сторона нарушила режим прекращения огня и в мирных населенных пунктах | Арцрун Ованнисян
Азербайджанская сторона нарушила режим прекращения огня и в мирных населенных пунктах. 

Только что враг применил военную авиацию над городом Мартуни, грубо нарушив достигнутую договоренность о прекращении огня в гуманитарных целях.

Azerbaijan has also violated the ceasefire with regard to civilian settlements. A short while ago, the adversary used military aviation in an attack on the city of Martuni, thus blatantly violating the ceasefire agreed for humanitarian purposes.


    Трагедия деревни Санджаради: Талыши, очнитесь!

    Минобороны Армении сообщило о попытке наступления азербайджанских ВС | Шушан Степанян

    Полноценная база НАТО появилась у южных границ России | Азербайджан против России

    Пылающий Карабах и имперская идентичность

    Азербайджанская сторона нарушила режим прекращения огня и в мирных населенных пунктах | Арцрун Ованнисян

    Срочно | Перемирие в Нагорном Карабахе не работает!

    Москва призвала Турцию способствовать прекращению огня в Нагорном Карабахе

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    Минобороны Армении сообщило о попытке наступления азербайджанских ВС | Шушан Степанян

    Полноценная база НАТО появилась у южных границ России | Азербайджан против России

    Азербайджанская сторона нарушила режим прекращения огня и в мирных населенных пунктах | Арцрун Ованнисян

    Срочно | Перемирие в Нагорном Карабахе не работает!

    Москва призвала Турцию способствовать прекращению огня в Нагорном Карабахе

    Азербайджан грубо нарушил перемирие | СРОЧНО

    Указом президента Арцаха Араика Арутюняна присвоены высшие звания "Герой Арцаха".

    Azeri POW says didn't know most of his unit when attacking Karabakh
    October 24, 2020 - 12:23 AMT An Azerbaijani prisoner of war receiving treatment at a military hospital in Nagorno- Karabakh has said that he knew ...

    Karabakh troops destroy TOS-1A system of Azeri army
    October 24, 2020 - 16:36 AMTThe Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army has unveiled footage of the destruction of a TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher belonging ...

    Karabakh Ombudsman not ruling out killings, torture of more civilians
    October 24, 2020 - 14:58 AMT The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has reported on several missing civilians who he said may have ...

    Armenia rejects Azeri claims of firing on Karabakh-held territories as absurd
    October 24, 2020 - 17:36 AMT Armenia has not opened artillery or rocket fire towards Azerbaijan, and reports of shelling the Lachin and Kubatlu ...

    Bombardier suspends exports of Austria-made drone engines to Turkey
    October 24, 2020 - 11:33 AMTBombardier Recreational Products (BRP) says it has suspended the delivery of aircraft engines, which are produced in ...

    Viasat says will comply with U.S. govt decision on tech exports to Turkey
    October 24, 2020 - 15:33 AMT American communications company Viasat will openly support and comply with any U.S. Government decision on the export of ...

    Couple marry in Karabakh church bombed by Azerbaijan
    October 24, 2020 - 16:00 AMTA couple were married at the iconic Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), just two weeks after ...

    all news→

    Персоны
    все персоны →

