Опубликованы новые данные о потерях ВС Азербайджана.

 Опубликованы новые данные о потерях ВС Азербайджана.
Опубликованы новые данные о потерях ВС Азербайджана.

За все время новой агрессии фашистский Баку потерял 220 БПЛА, 16 вертолетов, 24 самолета, 600 единиц бронетехники, 6 тяжелых огнеметных систем "ТОС”, и на поле битвы 6674 военных и террористов. 


    Azeri POW says didn't know most of his unit when attacking Karabakh
    October 24, 2020 - 12:23 AMT An Azerbaijani prisoner of war receiving treatment at a military hospital in Nagorno- Karabakh has said that he knew ...

    Karabakh troops destroy TOS-1A system of Azeri army
    October 24, 2020 - 16:36 AMTThe Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army has unveiled footage of the destruction of a TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher belonging ...

    Karabakh Ombudsman not ruling out killings, torture of more civilians
    October 24, 2020 - 14:58 AMT The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has reported on several missing civilians who he said may have ...

    Armenia rejects Azeri claims of firing on Karabakh-held territories as absurd
    October 24, 2020 - 17:36 AMT Armenia has not opened artillery or rocket fire towards Azerbaijan, and reports of shelling the Lachin and Kubatlu ...

    Bombardier suspends exports of Austria-made drone engines to Turkey
    October 24, 2020 - 11:33 AMTBombardier Recreational Products (BRP) says it has suspended the delivery of aircraft engines, which are produced in ...

    Viasat says will comply with U.S. govt decision on tech exports to Turkey
    October 24, 2020 - 15:33 AMT American communications company Viasat will openly support and comply with any U.S. Government decision on the export of ...

    Couple marry in Karabakh church bombed by Azerbaijan
    October 24, 2020 - 16:00 AMTA couple were married at the iconic Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), just two weeks after ...

