Армянский народ готов даже к самым жёстким взаимным уступкам но не к капитуляции | Никол Пашинян

 Армянский народ готов даже к самым жёстким взаимным уступкам но не к капитуляции | Никол Пашинян
Армянский народ готов даже к самым жёстким взаимным уступкам но не к капитуляции, заявил Пашинян. 

"Мы готовы максимально подойти к "красной линии"  наших интересов и проявить абсолютную гибкость для достижения компромисса и воспользоваться всеми возможными ресурсами", сказал он.  

По его словам, почти месяц военных действий армянская сторона старалась найти механизмы для прекращения огня, однако Азербайджан требовал максимального, фактически требуя капитуляции #Арцаха.
 
Премьер Армении  Никол Пашинян констатировал, что режим прекращения огня в Карабахе не удалось сохранить
 
Премьер Армении заявил, что не знает как отреагирует президент Трамп на провал перемирия из-за Азербайджана, но после объявления перемирия он в телефонном разговоре спрашивал у Помпео, какие шаги предпримет Вашингтон в отношении страны-нарушителя, заранее зная, что Баку не собирается следовать договорённостям. 

Он также поднял, вопрос как США будут выяснять, кто нарушил перемирие.
Огласку озвученных ответов Пашинян счёл некорректной и выразил надежду, что на эти вопросы прозвучат публичные ответы.
 
Вы представляете ситуацию, когда усилия Путина, Трампа и Макрона по установлению перемирия проходят зря?: Пашинян


  Источник:FMG NEWS

