Безопасность и права нашего народа мы никому не уступим | Араик Арутюнян
Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян:
«Вопреки усилиям стран-сопредседателей Минской группы ОБСЕ, направленным на утверждение в регионе гуманитарного перемирия, военно-политическое руководство Азербайджана продолжает игнорировать и нарушать все договоренности, достигнутые с этой целью.

Как и в предыдущих случаях, договоренность, достигнутая при посредничестве Соединенных Штатов Америки и участии сопредседателей Минской группы ОБСЕ, которая вновь подтверждала обязательство сторон реализовать и сохранить гуманитарное перемирие, согласованное 10 октября в Москве и 17 октября в Париже по инициативе президентов Российской Федерации и Французской Республики, сегодня вновь было грубо нарушено со стороны официального Баку. Во вторую половину дня  Азербайджан возобновил наступательные действия по всей протяженности линии фронта с использованием ракетно-артиллерийских средств. 

Все это подтверждает тот факт, что власти Азербайджана при безоговорочном протекционизме властей Турции и поддержке террористов-наемников совершенно не преследуют цели возобновить мирный диалог и откровенно дают понять, что продолжат предпринимать военные усилия для окончательного изнания армян из Арцаха. Следовательно, нашей общенациональной задачей должна быть борьба во имя безопасного и достойного существования армянства Арцаха на своей Родине. Безопасность и права нашего народа мы никому не уступим, и в этом вопросе наша решительность превыше всех обстоятельств и желаний».


  Источник:FMG NEWS

