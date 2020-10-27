 
У нас есть случаи раскрытия государственной измены и шпионажа | СНБ Армении

 
У нас есть случаи раскрытия государственной измены и шпионажа во время боевых действий. Иностранным  граждан была передана информация о мобилизации и транспортных средствах. Возбуждено уголовное дело.
 
Служба нацбезопасности Армении заявила, что зафиксированы телефонные разговоры участвующих в боевых действиях в Карабахе арабских наемников и их личные данные.
 
СНБ также представила подробности уголовных дел о госизмене и шпионаже:

- В первом случае, как сказал замглавы СНБ Армении Армен Абазян, речь идет о бывшем высокопоставленном военном, который предоставлял противнику секретную информацию из различных воинских частей Армении. 

- Второй случай  - группа иностранных граждан собирала информацию о мобилизации, технике, передвижении транспорта и прочие сведения военного характера. 
 
Служба нацбезопасности Армении установила пропускные пункты на разных участках дорог на территории страны с целью обнаружения диверсионных групп и шпионов.



  Источник:FMG NEWS

    » Заявления МИД и МО Азербайджана, всё, что тиражируется их пропагандой, призвано сеять атмосферу ненависти и оправдывать дальнейшие преступные действия.
    » ВКС России начали уничтожать лагеря подготовки террористов для Карабаха
    » Задержан бывший депутат, директор ЗАО «МАП» Алексан Петросян и его сын
    » Н. Пашинян высказался о выдвинутом против главы ГКС обвинении: Давид – мой друг, но в Армении нет неприкосновенных людей
    » Президент Армен Саркисян в Португалии участвует в ежегодной встрече аналитического центра Horasis
    » Глава СНБ Армении: задержан автор фейковых новостей в соцсетях
    » Болтон: США поддерживают усилия Пашиняна по обеспечению благополучного будущего Армении
    » Армен Саркисян поздравил президента Таджикистана с Днем независимости
    » В России выходец из Азербайджана возглавлял группировку фальшивомонетчиков | Криминальный Азербайджан
    » Армен Саркисян рассчитывает на поддержку и участие граждан Армении в будущих победах
    » Нефтяная интервенция США
    » Интервью с Константином Ликарчуком: "Взятки есть, но проблема не в этом"
    Eduardo Eurnekian donating $3.5m to Armenia Fund
    October 27, 2020 - 18:07 AMT Argentine billionaire businessman of Armenian descent Eduardo Eurnekian is donating $3.5 million to Hayastan ...

    Iran's special envoy to visit Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
    October 27, 2020 - 17:09 AMTIranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi will set off on a regional tour, as ...

    Armenia vows to use entire arsenal in the event of border violation
    October 27, 2020 - 15:15 AMTThe Armenian Defense Ministry has unveiled footage from the country's southern border which shows the Azerbaijani ...

    Official: Armenian side has 2 Azeri POWs; 17 Armenian soldiers held in Azerbaijan
    October 27, 2020 - 14:08 AMT The Armenian side has two Azerbaijani prisoners of war who have been interrogated, according to Rafayel Vardanyan, Head ...

    Karabakh Army reports 35 more deaths
    October 27, 2020 - 13:31 AMT The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 35 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan. Since September 27, ...

    Armenia reports injuries amid Azerbaijan's aggression in the south
    October 27, 2020 - 13:14 AMTThe Azerbaijani army continued firing in the direction of the southern border of Armenia, Defense Ministry spokeswoman ...

    Azerbaijan shells Armenia's southern border near Iran
    October 27, 2020 - 11:29 AMT The Azerbaijani armed forces on Tuesday, October 27 used unmanned aerial vehicles and rocket with artillery systems to ...

