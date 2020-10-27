 
  • 17:57 – Алексей Сандыков жестко поставил на место Владимира Соловьева | Отношение к русским в Армении было, есть и будет более чем хорошим! 
  • 17:01 – В Арцахе уничтожен сирийский террорист Абу Мария | Очень скоро террористы будут в России 
  • 15:57 – Австрийская компания Rotax прекратила поставки своих двигателей в Италию, откуда они попадали в Турцию. 
  • 17:57 – Алексей Сандыков жестко поставил на место Владимира Соловьева | Отношение к русским в Армении было, есть и будет более чем хорошим! 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 21:25 – В крови азербайджанского рэпера Эльмина Гулиева нашли наркотики | резонансное ДТП 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

"Мастер нестандартных решений" | Арцрун Ованнисян

 
 
Новый министр обороны Карабаха - генерал-лейтенант Микаел Арзуманян. Указ о его назначении подписал президент Карабаха Араик Арутюнян
 
Мастер нестандартных решений, так охарактеризовал представитель Минобороны Армении Арцрун Ованнисян нового командующего войсками Армии обороны Карабаха Микаела Арзуманяна. 
 
Немного биографии нового командующего АО Арцаха, генерал-лейтенанта Микаела Арзуманяна: в 21 год он был назначен командиром батальона, в 22 года командиром полка. Уже в 24 года стал командиром отдельного разведывательного батальона.
 
Новоназначенный министр обороны Карабаха Микаел Арзуманян пообещал сделать все возможное, чтобы оправдать ожидания народа. 



  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 55


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » Нагорный Карабах | ДНЕВНЫЕ НОВОСТИ 13:00 |
    » Была предпринята попытка диверсионного проникновения на север Гадрута | Арцрун Ованнисян
    » Президент Республики Арцах Араик Арутюнян и министр обороны Джалал Арутюнян посетили юго-восточную часть Республики
    » Брифинг представителя Минобороны Армении, Арцруна Ованнисяна | 15-10-2020
    » Командующему Армией обороны генерал-майору Джалалу Арутюняну присвоено воинское звание генерал-лейтенанта.
    » Азербайджан понесет наказание за удар по военной технике на территории Армении: Арцрун Ованнисян
    » Подразделения ПВО Армии обороны Карабаха сбили штурмовик противника Су-25
    » Любая авантюра противника удостоится тяжелого и разрушительного контрудара армянской стороны | Президент Арцаха Араик Арутюнян
    » Ни одна провокация Азербайджана не останется без ответа — Минобороны Армении
    » Глава Минобороны Арцаха Левон Мнацаканян провел служебное совещание
    » Подразделения Армии обороны Нагорного Карабаха четко контролируют ситуацию — Арцрун Ованнисян
    » Командующий Армии обороны НКР: если будет необходимость, будем применять также тяжелую артиллерию
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    Алексей Сандыков жестко поставил на место Владимира Соловьева | Отношение к русским в Армении было, есть и будет более чем хорошим!

    • 17:57
    • 33
    • 0

    В Арцахе уничтожен сирийский террорист Абу Мария | Очень скоро террористы будут в России

    • 17:01
    • 33
    • 0

    ВС Армении будут продолжать безоговорочно выполнять приказы и решения Главнокомандующего Республики Армения

    • 16:39
    • 42
    • 0

    Армия обороны Нагорного Карабаха опубликовала новый список военнослужащих, представленных к высоким государственным наградам

    • 15:55
    • 36
    • 0

    Мы знаем расположение всех огневых точек врага. Если это вдруг случится снова, мы ударим и все разрушим. | Совещание у Давид Тонояна

    • 15:05
    • 55
    • 0

    ВС Азербайджана несут потери в результате ответных мер армянской стороны | Шушан Степанян

    • 13:23
    • 53
    • 0

    "Мастер нестандартных решений" | Арцрун Ованнисян

    • 13:16
    • 58
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 60747
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 56322
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 49853
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 48373
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 45399
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 39309
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 37813
    • 0

    Алексей Сандыков жестко поставил на место Владимира Соловьева | Отношение к русским в Армении было, есть и будет более чем хорошим!

    • 17:57
    • 33
    • 0

    В Арцахе уничтожен сирийский террорист Абу Мария | Очень скоро террористы будут в России

    • 17:01
    • 33
    • 0

    ВС Армении будут продолжать безоговорочно выполнять приказы и решения Главнокомандующего Республики Армения

    • 16:39
    • 42
    • 0

    Армия обороны Нагорного Карабаха опубликовала новый список военнослужащих, представленных к высоким государственным наградам

    • 15:55
    • 36
    • 0

    Мы знаем расположение всех огневых точек врага. Если это вдруг случится снова, мы ударим и все разрушим. | Совещание у Давид Тонояна

    • 15:05
    • 55
    • 0

    ВС Азербайджана несут потери в результате ответных мер армянской стороны | Шушан Степанян

    • 13:23
    • 53
    • 0

    "Мастер нестандартных решений" | Арцрун Ованнисян

    • 13:16
    • 58
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Eduardo Eurnekian donating $3.5m to Armenia Fund
    October 27, 2020 - 18:07 AMT Argentine billionaire businessman of Armenian descent Eduardo Eurnekian is donating $3.5 million to Hayastan ...

    Iran's special envoy to visit Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
    October 27, 2020 - 17:09 AMTIranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi will set off on a regional tour, as ...

    Armenia vows to use entire arsenal in the event of border violation
    October 27, 2020 - 15:15 AMTThe Armenian Defense Ministry has unveiled footage from the country's southern border which shows the Azerbaijani ...

    Official: Armenian side has 2 Azeri POWs; 17 Armenian soldiers held in Azerbaijan
    October 27, 2020 - 14:08 AMT The Armenian side has two Azerbaijani prisoners of war who have been interrogated, according to Rafayel Vardanyan, Head ...

    Karabakh Army reports 35 more deaths
    October 27, 2020 - 13:31 AMT The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 35 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan. Since September 27, ...

    Armenia reports injuries amid Azerbaijan's aggression in the south
    October 27, 2020 - 13:14 AMTThe Azerbaijani army continued firing in the direction of the southern border of Armenia, Defense Ministry spokeswoman ...

    Azerbaijan shells Armenia's southern border near Iran
    October 27, 2020 - 11:29 AMT The Azerbaijani armed forces on Tuesday, October 27 used unmanned aerial vehicles and rocket with artillery systems to ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА