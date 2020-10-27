 
  • 17:57 – Алексей Сандыков жестко поставил на место Владимира Соловьева | Отношение к русским в Армении было, есть и будет более чем хорошим! 
  • 17:01 – В Арцахе уничтожен сирийский террорист Абу Мария | Очень скоро террористы будут в России 
  • 15:57 – Австрийская компания Rotax прекратила поставки своих двигателей в Италию, откуда они попадали в Турцию. 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 21:25 – В крови азербайджанского рэпера Эльмина Гулиева нашли наркотики | резонансное ДТП 
ВС Азербайджана несут потери в результате ответных мер армянской стороны | Шушан Степанян

Сегодня в районе 10:00-10:15 азербайджанская сторона нанесла удары из беспилотников (один из которых упал на территории Армении) и ракетно-артиллерийских средств по позициям пограничного поста ВС Армении на юго-востоке республики, на стыке границы с Ираном. 

Зафиксировав очередное нарушение режима перемирия и обстрел государственной границы Армении, министерство обороны Республики Армения заявляет, что будет вынуждено нанести ответные удары в направлении азербайджанских сил.

"С целью пресечь посягательства врага на южном направлении  пограничные силы Армении предприняли превентивные действия, причинив противнику значительный ущерб и потери. На данном отрезке границы противник использует БПЛА",- сообщила пресс-секретарь Минобороны Шушан Степанян.
 
Напомним что это уже зона ответственности также ОДКБ.


  Источник:FMG NEWS

    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Eduardo Eurnekian donating $3.5m to Armenia Fund
    October 27, 2020 - 18:07 AMT Argentine billionaire businessman of Armenian descent Eduardo Eurnekian is donating $3.5 million to Hayastan ...

    Iran's special envoy to visit Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
    October 27, 2020 - 17:09 AMTIranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi will set off on a regional tour, as ...

    Armenia vows to use entire arsenal in the event of border violation
    October 27, 2020 - 15:15 AMTThe Armenian Defense Ministry has unveiled footage from the country's southern border which shows the Azerbaijani ...

    Official: Armenian side has 2 Azeri POWs; 17 Armenian soldiers held in Azerbaijan
    October 27, 2020 - 14:08 AMT The Armenian side has two Azerbaijani prisoners of war who have been interrogated, according to Rafayel Vardanyan, Head ...

    Karabakh Army reports 35 more deaths
    October 27, 2020 - 13:31 AMT The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 35 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan. Since September 27, ...

    Armenia reports injuries amid Azerbaijan's aggression in the south
    October 27, 2020 - 13:14 AMTThe Azerbaijani army continued firing in the direction of the southern border of Armenia, Defense Ministry spokeswoman ...

    Azerbaijan shells Armenia's southern border near Iran
    October 27, 2020 - 11:29 AMT The Azerbaijani armed forces on Tuesday, October 27 used unmanned aerial vehicles and rocket with artillery systems to ...

