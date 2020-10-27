 
Дональд Трамп заявил, что разочарован срывом режима прекращения огня между Арменией и Азербайджаном

 Дональд Трамп заявил, что разочарован срывом режима прекращения огня между Арменией и Азербайджаном
Премьер-министр Армении Никол Пашинян провел телефонный разговор с государственным секретарем США Майком Помпео.

Пашинян привлек внимание собеседника на тот факт, что Азербайджан нарушил достигнутую в Вашингтоне договоренность о прекращении огня. Никол Пашинян отметил, что это уже третий случай, когда Азербайджан нарушает договоренность о прекращении огня и этим игнорирует усилия сопредседателей Минской группы, направленные на мирное урегулирование конфликта.
  
Сегодня Дональд Трамп заявил, что разочарован срывом режима прекращения огня между Арменией и Азербайджаном.


