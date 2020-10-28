 
Армия Обороны Арцаха продолжает уничтожать беспилотники Азербайджана | Уничтоженно 2 беспилотника

 Уничтожение безпилотников Азербайджана

Армия Обороны Арцаха продолжает уничтожать беспилотники Азербайджана. Только с утра уничтожены 2 беспилотника, один производства Израиля (на фото наверху), а второй переделанные в беспилотники АН2 (кукурузник) смотреть видео.
 


