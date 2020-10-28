 
Генерал-лейтенанту Джалалу Арутюняну присвоено высшее звание «Герой Арцаха»

Герой Арцаха

Указом президента Арцаха Араика Арутюняна экс-командующему АО Арцаха, генерал-лейтенанту Джалалу Арутюняну присвоено высшее звание «Герой Арцаха» за его исключительные заслуги перед Республикой Арцах по обеспечению защиты и безопасности Родины, за проявленные отвагу и личное мужество.
 
Джалал Арутюнян – наш герой, и на его примере мы должны воспитывать нынешнее и будущие поколения.
Здоровье Джалала Арутюняна скоро восстановится.
Он выздоравливает и скоро присоединится к своим сослуживцам.
Убежден, что богатый опыт и знания командующего еще долго будут служить во благо нашего Отечества. Об этом говорится в сообщении президента Арцаха Араика Арутюняна. 


