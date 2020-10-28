 
  • 00:09 – Кандидат в президенты США Джо Байден поддержал Республику Арцах 
  • 19:13 – В Москве задержали руководителей азербайджанской террористической организации "ВБОН" 
  • 15:57 – Австрийская компания Rotax прекратила поставки своих двигателей в Италию, откуда они попадали в Турцию. 
  • 00:09 – Кандидат в президенты США Джо Байден поддержал Республику Арцах 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 11:20 – В США арестован экс-депутат армянского парламента от РПА Артур Геворкян 
Решающим фактором становится знание местности | Арцрун Ованнисян.

Конечно, технологии важны, особенно в войне 5-го поколения, но все же решающим фактором в войне являются воля и интеллект человека.

Эта война становится все ближе и ближе к факторам воли и ума. Наша решимость и тот факт, что мы лучше знаем наши горы и долины, наши леса,  является решающим фактором, - написал на своей странице в Facebook представитель министерства обороны Арцрун Ованнисян.
 
В течение дня противник продолжал держать под огнем мирные населенные пункты Республики Арцах. В частности, со стороны вражеских сил с применением реактивных систем залпового огня «Смерч» подверглись ракетному обстрелу Шуши и Степанакерт, в результате чего был нанесен большой ущерб столичному роддому и гражданской инфраструктуре двух городов. 

Среди мирного населения есть один погибший и раненые.
В результате соразмерных действий Армии обороны Арцаха огневые точки, расположенные глубоко внутри противника, были уничтожены.
Министерство обороны Республики Арцах призывает противника придерживаться достигнутых договоренностей о гуманитарном прекращении огня, в противном случае соразмерный ответ не заставит себя ждать.

Пресс-служба Министерства обороны Республики Арцах


  Источник:FMG NEWS

    Eduardo Eurnekian donating $3.5m to Armenia Fund
    October 27, 2020 - 18:07 AMT Argentine billionaire businessman of Armenian descent Eduardo Eurnekian is donating $3.5 million to Hayastan ...

    Iran's special envoy to visit Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
    October 27, 2020 - 17:09 AMTIranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi will set off on a regional tour, as ...

    Armenia vows to use entire arsenal in the event of border violation
    October 27, 2020 - 15:15 AMTThe Armenian Defense Ministry has unveiled footage from the country's southern border which shows the Azerbaijani ...

    Official: Armenian side has 2 Azeri POWs; 17 Armenian soldiers held in Azerbaijan
    October 27, 2020 - 14:08 AMT The Armenian side has two Azerbaijani prisoners of war who have been interrogated, according to Rafayel Vardanyan, Head ...

    Karabakh Army reports 35 more deaths
    October 27, 2020 - 13:31 AMT The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 35 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan. Since September 27, ...

    Armenia reports injuries amid Azerbaijan's aggression in the south
    October 27, 2020 - 13:14 AMTThe Azerbaijani army continued firing in the direction of the southern border of Armenia, Defense Ministry spokeswoman ...

    Azerbaijan shells Armenia's southern border near Iran
    October 27, 2020 - 11:29 AMT The Azerbaijani armed forces on Tuesday, October 27 used unmanned aerial vehicles and rocket with artillery systems to ...

