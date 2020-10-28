 
  • 00:09 – Кандидат в президенты США Джо Байден поддержал Республику Арцах 
  • 19:13 – В Москве задержали руководителей азербайджанской террористической организации "ВБОН" 
  • 15:57 – Австрийская компания Rotax прекратила поставки своих двигателей в Италию, откуда они попадали в Турцию. 
  • 00:09 – Кандидат в президенты США Джо Байден поддержал Республику Арцах 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 11:20 – В США арестован экс-депутат армянского парламента от РПА Артур Геворкян 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ - Скоро взлетит в воздух половина Азербайджана | МОЛНИЯ

 Скоро взлетит в воздух пол Азербайджана | МОЛНИЯ
Мы призываем жителей азербайджанских населенных пунктов, чьи дома находятся рядом с военными объектами, срочно покинуть города поселки, и уехать, чтобы в результате наших ответных действий они не превратились в живой щит, — пресс-секретарь президента Арцаха Ваграм Погосян.
 
Удары будут носить площадные, катастрофические разрушения. У вас мало времени, покиньте прифронтовую зону и военные объекты.


  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 41


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » ВС Азербайджана несут потери в результате ответных мер армянской стороны | Шушан Степанян
    » ВС Азербайджана обстреливают Мартунинский район, в том числе город Мартакерт
    » Азербайджан грубо нарушил перемирие | СРОЧНО
    » Азербайджан обстрелял дома мирных жителей Ирана (видео)
    » Заявления МИД Армении относительно обстрела территории РА
    » МОЛНИЯ | Противник отброшен назад, понеся многочисленные потери | Минобороны Армении
    » Азербайджан продолжает грубо нарушать режим гуманитарного перемирия
    » Заявление МИД Республики Арцах | ОБСЕ СРОЧНО
    » Заявление МИД Армении относительно лжи, распространяемой Азербайджаном
    » Заявление МИД Республики Арцах о необходимости признания независимости Республики Арцах | СРОЧНО
    » Не распространять сплетни и непроверенную информацию! | Минобороны Армении
    » Любой военный объект Азербайджана станет законной мишенью Армии обороны в случае атаки мирного населения | МИД Арцаха
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    Кандидат в президенты США Джо Байден поддержал Республику Арцах

    • 00:09
    • 27
    • 0

    ИТОГИ ДНЯ ОТ ИНФОРМАЦИОННОГО ШТАБА АРЦАХА

    • 23:30
    • 34
    • 0

    Противник не смог продвинуться к Бердзору | Арцрун Ованнисян

    • 23:20
    • 33
    • 0

    ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ - Скоро взлетит в воздух половина Азербайджана | МОЛНИЯ

    • 22:06
    • 50
    • 0

    Решающим фактором становится знание местности | Арцрун Ованнисян.

    • 20:58
    • 41
    • 0

    Азербайджанские ВС создают базы террористов на занятых позициях

    • 20:46
    • 37
    • 0

    В Москве задержали руководителей азербайджанской террористической организации "ВБОН"

    • 19:13
    • 70
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 60773
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 56347
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 49885
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 48411
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 45417
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 39324
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 37828
    • 0

    Кандидат в президенты США Джо Байден поддержал Республику Арцах

    • 00:09
    • 27
    • 0

    ИТОГИ ДНЯ ОТ ИНФОРМАЦИОННОГО ШТАБА АРЦАХА

    • 23:30
    • 34
    • 0

    Противник не смог продвинуться к Бердзору | Арцрун Ованнисян

    • 23:20
    • 33
    • 0

    ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ - Скоро взлетит в воздух половина Азербайджана | МОЛНИЯ

    • 22:06
    • 50
    • 0

    Решающим фактором становится знание местности | Арцрун Ованнисян.

    • 20:58
    • 41
    • 0

    Азербайджанские ВС создают базы террористов на занятых позициях

    • 20:46
    • 37
    • 0

    В Москве задержали руководителей азербайджанской террористической организации "ВБОН"

    • 19:13
    • 70
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Eduardo Eurnekian donating $3.5m to Armenia Fund
    October 27, 2020 - 18:07 AMT Argentine billionaire businessman of Armenian descent Eduardo Eurnekian is donating $3.5 million to Hayastan ...

    Iran's special envoy to visit Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
    October 27, 2020 - 17:09 AMTIranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi will set off on a regional tour, as ...

    Armenia vows to use entire arsenal in the event of border violation
    October 27, 2020 - 15:15 AMTThe Armenian Defense Ministry has unveiled footage from the country's southern border which shows the Azerbaijani ...

    Official: Armenian side has 2 Azeri POWs; 17 Armenian soldiers held in Azerbaijan
    October 27, 2020 - 14:08 AMT The Armenian side has two Azerbaijani prisoners of war who have been interrogated, according to Rafayel Vardanyan, Head ...

    Karabakh Army reports 35 more deaths
    October 27, 2020 - 13:31 AMT The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 35 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan. Since September 27, ...

    Armenia reports injuries amid Azerbaijan's aggression in the south
    October 27, 2020 - 13:14 AMTThe Azerbaijani army continued firing in the direction of the southern border of Armenia, Defense Ministry spokeswoman ...

    Azerbaijan shells Armenia's southern border near Iran
    October 27, 2020 - 11:29 AMT The Azerbaijani armed forces on Tuesday, October 27 used unmanned aerial vehicles and rocket with artillery systems to ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА