Кандидат в президенты США Джо Байден поддержал Республику Арцах

 Кандидат в президенты США Джо Байден поддержал Республику Арцах
Кандидат в президенты США Джо Байден призывает руководство США «остановить продвижение азербайджанских войск в Нагорный Карабах (Арцах), полностью обеспечить соблюдение Раздела 907 и прекратить «поставки военной техники в Азербайджан», сообщает ANCA.
US presidential candidate Joe Biden calls on the US leadership to "stop the advance of Azerbaijani troops into Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), fully enforce Section 907 and stop" supplies of military equipment to Azerbaijan, ”reports ANCA.
ABŞ prezidentliyinə namizəd Joe Biden, ABŞ rəhbərliyini "Azərbaycan qoşunlarının Dağlıq Qarabağa (Artsax) doğru irəliləməsini dayandırmağa, 907-ci bəndi tamamilə tətbiq etməyə və" Azərbaycana hərbi texnika tədarükünü ”dayandırmağa” çağırır.
 دعا المرشح الرئاسي الأمريكي جو بايدن القيادة الأمريكية إلى "وقف تقدم القوات الأذربيجانية إلى ناغورنو كاراباخ (آرتساخ) ، والتطبيق الكامل للمادة 907 ووقف" إمداد أذربيجان بالمعدات العسكرية "، حسب وكالة ANCA.


    Eduardo Eurnekian donating $3.5m to Armenia Fund
    October 27, 2020 - 18:07 AMT Argentine billionaire businessman of Armenian descent Eduardo Eurnekian is donating $3.5 million to Hayastan ...

    Iran's special envoy to visit Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
    October 27, 2020 - 17:09 AMTIranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi will set off on a regional tour, as ...

    Armenia vows to use entire arsenal in the event of border violation
    October 27, 2020 - 15:15 AMTThe Armenian Defense Ministry has unveiled footage from the country's southern border which shows the Azerbaijani ...

    Official: Armenian side has 2 Azeri POWs; 17 Armenian soldiers held in Azerbaijan
    October 27, 2020 - 14:08 AMT The Armenian side has two Azerbaijani prisoners of war who have been interrogated, according to Rafayel Vardanyan, Head ...

    Karabakh Army reports 35 more deaths
    October 27, 2020 - 13:31 AMT The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 35 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan. Since September 27, ...

    Armenia reports injuries amid Azerbaijan's aggression in the south
    October 27, 2020 - 13:14 AMTThe Azerbaijani army continued firing in the direction of the southern border of Armenia, Defense Ministry spokeswoman ...

    Azerbaijan shells Armenia's southern border near Iran
    October 27, 2020 - 11:29 AMT The Azerbaijani armed forces on Tuesday, October 27 used unmanned aerial vehicles and rocket with artillery systems to ...

    all news→

