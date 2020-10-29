 
Ильхам Алиев проливает кровь детей, стариков и женщин | Азербайджанский Терроризм

 
В течение дня противник продолжал держать под огнем мирные населенные пункты Республики Арцах. В частности, со стороны вражеских сил с применением реактивных систем залпового огня «Смерч» подверглись ракетному обстрелу Шуши и Степанакерт, в результате чего был нанесен большой ущерб столичному роддому и гражданской инфраструктуре двух городов. 

Сегодня при обстреле Мартакерта применена военная авиация. Есть разрушения.
Воздушная тревога включена в городах Степанакерт, Аскеран, Мартуни и Мартакерт.
 
Ильхам Алиев военный преступник, на руках которого смерти и кровь детей, женщин и стариков мирного христианского государства Республики Арцах. Ильхам Алиев кровавый изверг и убийца. Весь мир в ужасе и разочаровании от президента Азербайджана, а в самом Азербайджане его проклинают в каждой второй семье.
 
На фото обстрелянный из запрещенных кассетных ракет Роддом Степанакерта.

  Источник:FMG NEWS

