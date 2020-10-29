 
  • 23:37 – Согласно решению Президента Арцаха Араика Арутюняна будет присвоено Сурену Барсегяну высшее звание «Герой Арцаха» 
  • 23:27 – Итоги дня - Арцах| Арцрун Ованнисян 
  • 15:57 – Австрийская компания Rotax прекратила поставки своих двигателей в Италию, откуда они попадали в Турцию. 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 11:20 – В США арестован экс-депутат армянского парламента от РПА Артур Геворкян 
Согласно решению Президента Арцаха Араика Арутюняна будет присвоено Сурену Барсегяну высшее звание «Герой Арцаха»

 
Араик Арутюнян:
«Дорогие соотечественники!

Согласно моему решению, за исключительные заслуги перед Республикой Арцах в деле обеспечения обороны и безопасности Родины, проявленную храбрость и личную отвагу Сурену Барсегяну (на фото справа от меня) будет присвоено высшее звание «Герой Арцаха», а его заместителям Араику Галстяну (на фото слева от меня) и Андранику Мкртчяну - ордена «Боевой крест» первой степени.

Сформированный в Ереване отряд во главе с командиром стал автором многочисленных героических боевых действий, отбросив противника назад и нанеся ему многочисленные потери».
 


  Источник:FMG NEWS

    » ИТОГИ ДНЯ ОТ ИНФОРМАЦИОННОГО ШТАБА АРЦАХА
    » Генерал-лейтенанту Джалалу Арутюняну присвоено высшее звание «Герой Арцаха»
    » Указом президента Арцаха Араика Арутюняна присвоены высшие звания "Герой Арцаха".
    » Командующему Армией обороны генерал-майору Джалалу Арутюняну присвоено воинское звание генерал-лейтенанта.
    » МОЛНИЯ | Противник отброшен назад, понеся многочисленные потери | Минобороны Армении
    » Любая авантюра противника удостоится тяжелого и разрушительного контрудара армянской стороны | Президент Арцаха Араик Арутюнян
    » Национальный герой Армении | капитан Рубен Санамян
    » Армия Республики Арцах готова вернуть оккупированные Азербайджаном территории Арцаха | президент Араик Арутюнян
    » В Шуши состоялась церемония инаугурации президента Арцаха Араика Арутюняна
    » Премьер-министр Никол Пашинян принял новоизбранного президента Республики Арцах Араика Арутюняна
    » Джалалу Арутюняну присвоено воинское звание генерал — майора
    » Президент Бако Саакян подписал ряд указов о награждении.
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Eduardo Eurnekian donating $3.5m to Armenia Fund
    October 27, 2020 - 18:07 AMT Argentine billionaire businessman of Armenian descent Eduardo Eurnekian is donating $3.5 million to Hayastan ...

    Iran's special envoy to visit Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
    October 27, 2020 - 17:09 AMTIranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi will set off on a regional tour, as ...

    Armenia vows to use entire arsenal in the event of border violation
    October 27, 2020 - 15:15 AMTThe Armenian Defense Ministry has unveiled footage from the country's southern border which shows the Azerbaijani ...

    Official: Armenian side has 2 Azeri POWs; 17 Armenian soldiers held in Azerbaijan
    October 27, 2020 - 14:08 AMT The Armenian side has two Azerbaijani prisoners of war who have been interrogated, according to Rafayel Vardanyan, Head ...

    Karabakh Army reports 35 more deaths
    October 27, 2020 - 13:31 AMT The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 35 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan. Since September 27, ...

    Armenia reports injuries amid Azerbaijan's aggression in the south
    October 27, 2020 - 13:14 AMTThe Azerbaijani army continued firing in the direction of the southern border of Armenia, Defense Ministry spokeswoman ...

    Azerbaijan shells Armenia's southern border near Iran
    October 27, 2020 - 11:29 AMT The Azerbaijani armed forces on Tuesday, October 27 used unmanned aerial vehicles and rocket with artillery systems to ...

