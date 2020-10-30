 
  • 15:33 – Армия обороны Арцаха захватила в плен сирийского террориста из Азербайджана. 
  • 14:18 – В Азербайджане убили плененного 84-летнего Мишу Мелкумяна | Азербайджанский Терроризм 
  • 15:57 – Австрийская компания Rotax прекратила поставки своих двигателей в Италию, откуда они попадали в Турцию. 
  • 15:33 – Армия обороны Арцаха захватила в плен сирийского террориста из Азербайджана. 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 11:20 – В США арестован экс-депутат армянского парламента от РПА Артур Геворкян 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

Уничтожен очередной подполковник лейтенант ВС Азербайджана

Уничтожен очередной подполковник лейтенант ВС Азербайджана
Уничтожен очередной подполковник ВС Азербайджана, им оказался Хаджиев Абакар Мухаммед оглы.
Информация из открытых источников.
Группировка, вооруженная сверхсовременными средствами, пыталась пойти в наступление в направлении Шуши. 
У противника около 100-200 убитых.

Советник президента Арцаха Давид Бабаян.


  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 38


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » В юго-восточном районе Арцаха сбили израильский БПЛА "Hermes".
    » Армия Арцаха сегодня уже уничтожила 100-200 спецназовцев Азербайджана
    » Армия обороны Арцаха нанесла противнику очень тяжелые удары
    » Враг пытался посягнуть на Бердзор и южную границу Армении, однако был отброшен. | Арцрун Ованнисян
    » Сегодня был сбит очередной БПЛА ВС Азербайджана
    » Гуманитарное перемирие по азербайджански | шакалы не унимаются
    » На рассвете вражеские силы, в очередной раз нарушив гуманитарное перемирие, возобновили ракетно-артиллерийские удары по мирным населенным пунктам.
    » Степанакерт: Для Арцаха нет «вопроса территорий», но есть вопрос границ
    » В Степанакерте рассказали, какие есть варианты побывать президенту Азербайджана в Карабахе
    » В Азербайджане продолжается милитаризация – Давид Бабаян
    » Давид Бабаян: Это ответ Баку на адресное заявление сопредседателей МГ ОБСЕ
    » Уничтожен очередной Боевой Беспилотный Летательный Аппарат (Видео)
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    В Туркменистане в этом году посадят 25 млн деревьев

    • 15:38
    • 23
    • 0

    Армия обороны Арцаха захватила в плен сирийского террориста из Азербайджана.

    • 15:33
    • 33
    • 0

    Спецназ Арцаха уничтожил азербайджанские диверсионные группы из нескольких деревень | Идем Дальше

    • 15:02
    • 44
    • 0

    Главы штабов ВС стран СНГ в Самарканде обсудят мировую военно-политическую обстановку

    • 14:21
    • 40
    • 0

    В Азербайджане убили плененного 84-летнего Мишу Мелкумяна | Азербайджанский Терроризм

    • 14:18
    • 38
    • 0

    Уничтожен очередной подполковник лейтенант ВС Азербайджана

    • 13:48
    • 40
    • 0

    В юго-восточном районе Арцаха сбили израильский БПЛА "Hermes".

    • 13:27
    • 67
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 60797
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 56367
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 49915
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 48459
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 45432
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 39340
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 37838
    • 0

    Армия обороны Арцаха захватила в плен сирийского террориста из Азербайджана.

    • 15:33
    • 33
    • 0

    Спецназ Арцаха уничтожил азербайджанские диверсионные группы из нескольких деревень | Идем Дальше

    • 15:02
    • 44
    • 0

    В Азербайджане убили плененного 84-летнего Мишу Мелкумяна | Азербайджанский Терроризм

    • 14:18
    • 38
    • 0

    Главы МИД Армении и Азербайджана проведут переговоры в Женеве

    • 12:57
    • 35
    • 0

    Зеленский срочно созвал СНБО в связи с отменой антикоррупционных норм

    • 11:45
    • 64
    • 0

    Главы штабов ВС стран СНГ в Самарканде обсудят мировую военно-политическую обстановку

    • 14:21
    • 40
    • 0

    В Туркменистане в этом году посадят 25 млн деревьев

    • 15:38
    • 23
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Eduardo Eurnekian donating $3.5m to Armenia Fund
    October 27, 2020 - 18:07 AMT Argentine billionaire businessman of Armenian descent Eduardo Eurnekian is donating $3.5 million to Hayastan ...

    Iran's special envoy to visit Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
    October 27, 2020 - 17:09 AMTIranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi will set off on a regional tour, as ...

    Armenia vows to use entire arsenal in the event of border violation
    October 27, 2020 - 15:15 AMTThe Armenian Defense Ministry has unveiled footage from the country's southern border which shows the Azerbaijani ...

    Official: Armenian side has 2 Azeri POWs; 17 Armenian soldiers held in Azerbaijan
    October 27, 2020 - 14:08 AMT The Armenian side has two Azerbaijani prisoners of war who have been interrogated, according to Rafayel Vardanyan, Head ...

    Karabakh Army reports 35 more deaths
    October 27, 2020 - 13:31 AMT The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 35 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan. Since September 27, ...

    Armenia reports injuries amid Azerbaijan's aggression in the south
    October 27, 2020 - 13:14 AMTThe Azerbaijani army continued firing in the direction of the southern border of Armenia, Defense Ministry spokeswoman ...

    Azerbaijan shells Armenia's southern border near Iran
    October 27, 2020 - 11:29 AMT The Azerbaijani armed forces on Tuesday, October 27 used unmanned aerial vehicles and rocket with artillery systems to ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА