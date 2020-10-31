 
  • 01:46 – Штат Нью-Джерси (США) признал независимость Республики Арцах 
  • 00:32 – Азербайджан использует бесчеловечное оружие против детей, стариков и женщин | ЗПЧ Армении 
  • 15:57 – Австрийская компания Rotax прекратила поставки своих двигателей в Италию, откуда они попадали в Турцию. 
  • 01:46 – Штат Нью-Джерси (США) признал независимость Республики Арцах 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 11:20 – В США арестован экс-депутат армянского парламента от РПА Артур Геворкян 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

Штат Нью-Джерси (США) признал независимость Республики Арцах

 Штат Нью-Джерси (США) признал независимость Республики Арцах
 
Сенат штата Нью-Джерси принял закон о признании Республики Арцах
Закон был принят в результате усилий сенатора штата Джозефа Лагану. 
 
Нью-Джерси – это северо-восточный штат США на побережье Атлантического океана протяженностью 209 километров. В Джерси-Сити, который от Нижнего Манхеттена отделяет река Гудзон, находится Либерти-Стейт-Парк, откуда отходят паромы к близлежащему острову Эллис с Музеем иммиграции и знаменитой статуей Свободы. На побережье Нью-Джерси расположены такие известные курортные города, как исторический Асбери-Парк и Кейп-Мей, где сохранились постройки Викторианской эпохи. 
ANCA
 


  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 51


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » Депутат Франсуа Пуппони в ближайшее время подаст в Национальное собрании Франции, о признании независимости Республики Арцах
    » Столица Республики Арцах город Степанакерт отмечает своё 97-летие
    » ААА поблагодарила народ США и сенатора штата Миннесота за признание независимости Арцаха
    » США (Сенат штата Миннесота) признали независимость Республики Арцах.
    » Палата представителей штата Колорадо признала независимость Арцаха
    » Алабама (США) признала Геноцид Армян в Османской Турции
    » ANCA: подавляющее большинство проармянских кандидатов переизбраны в Конгресс США
    » Значительный объем прямых иностранных инвестиций в Армении по итогам полугодия пришелся на остров Джерси
    » Жертвами снежного шторма в США и Канаде стали пять человек
    » Соединеные Штаты один за другим продолжают признавать независимость Нагорно-Карабахской Республики
    » Штат Джорджия признал независимость Нагорно Карабахской Республики (началось)
    » Семья оказалась замурованной в собственном доме под слоем снега в человеческий рост
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    Штат Нью-Джерси (США) признал независимость Республики Арцах

    • 01:46
    • 53
    • 0

    Азербайджан использует бесчеловечное оружие против детей, стариков и женщин | ЗПЧ Армении

    • 00:32
    • 48
    • 0

    Нагорный Карабах | Итоги Дня | Арцрун Ованнисян

    • 22:18
    • 74
    • 0

    В Арцахе уничтожены командиры террористов из «Султан Мурад» | wargonzo

    • 21:38
    • 74
    • 0

    В Арцахе ликвидирован командующий военным подразделением Азербайджана, подполковник разведки Алиев Анар Вагиф оглу

    • 19:30
    • 66
    • 0

    Арцах ликвидировал военного преступника полковник лейтенанта Садыгов Рашад Ханлар оглу

    • 18:45
    • 67
    • 0

    В Туркменистане в этом году посадят 25 млн деревьев

    • 15:38
    • 52
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 60804
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 56376
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 49924
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 48470
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 45436
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 39343
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 37843
    • 0

    Штат Нью-Джерси (США) признал независимость Республики Арцах

    • 01:46
    • 53
    • 0

    Азербайджан использует бесчеловечное оружие против детей, стариков и женщин | ЗПЧ Армении

    • 00:32
    • 48
    • 0

    Нагорный Карабах | Итоги Дня | Арцрун Ованнисян

    • 22:18
    • 74
    • 0

    В Арцахе уничтожены командиры террористов из «Султан Мурад» | wargonzo

    • 21:38
    • 74
    • 0

    В Арцахе ликвидирован командующий военным подразделением Азербайджана, подполковник разведки Алиев Анар Вагиф оглу

    • 19:30
    • 66
    • 0

    Арцах ликвидировал военного преступника полковник лейтенанта Садыгов Рашад Ханлар оглу

    • 18:45
    • 67
    • 0

    Армия обороны Арцаха захватила в плен сирийского террориста из Азербайджана.

    • 15:33
    • 61
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Eduardo Eurnekian donating $3.5m to Armenia Fund
    October 27, 2020 - 18:07 AMT Argentine billionaire businessman of Armenian descent Eduardo Eurnekian is donating $3.5 million to Hayastan ...

    Iran's special envoy to visit Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
    October 27, 2020 - 17:09 AMTIranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi will set off on a regional tour, as ...

    Armenia vows to use entire arsenal in the event of border violation
    October 27, 2020 - 15:15 AMTThe Armenian Defense Ministry has unveiled footage from the country's southern border which shows the Azerbaijani ...

    Official: Armenian side has 2 Azeri POWs; 17 Armenian soldiers held in Azerbaijan
    October 27, 2020 - 14:08 AMT The Armenian side has two Azerbaijani prisoners of war who have been interrogated, according to Rafayel Vardanyan, Head ...

    Karabakh Army reports 35 more deaths
    October 27, 2020 - 13:31 AMT The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 35 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan. Since September 27, ...

    Armenia reports injuries amid Azerbaijan's aggression in the south
    October 27, 2020 - 13:14 AMTThe Azerbaijani army continued firing in the direction of the southern border of Armenia, Defense Ministry spokeswoman ...

    Azerbaijan shells Armenia's southern border near Iran
    October 27, 2020 - 11:29 AMT The Azerbaijani armed forces on Tuesday, October 27 used unmanned aerial vehicles and rocket with artillery systems to ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА