Премьер-министр Армении направил письмо президенту России

Премьер-министр Армении направил письмо президенту России в связи с тем, что боевые действия приближены к границе Армении и уже имевшие место факты посягательств на территорию РА.
В письме он обратился за незамедлительным проведением консультаций с целью определения рода и размера помощи которую Российская Федерация может предоставить Республике Армения для обеспечения ее безопасности основываясь на союзнических отношений между Арменией и Россией и статье 2 «Договора о дружбе, сотрудничестве и взаимной помощи» от 29 августа 1997 года.
Премьер Армении детально представил ситуацию в Арцахе, возникшую в результате азербайджано-турецкой агрессии, указав на новые вызовы. В частности, обстоятельства переброски иностранных вооруженных террористов с Ближнего Востока и их участия в боевых действиях против Арцаха, — МИД Армении.
 
Статья 2 Договора "о дружбе, сотрудничестве и взаимной поддержке» с Россией от 29 августа”  1997 года предполагает следующее:

"Высокие Договаривающиеся Стороны будут тесно взаимодействовать друг с другом в деле защиты суверенитета, территориальной целостности и обеспечения безопасности Российской Федерации и Республики Армения. Они будут безотлагательно консультироваться между собой каждый раз, когда, по мнению одной из них, возникнет угроза вооруженного нападения на нее, в целях обеспечения совместной обороны и поддержания мира и взаимной безопасности. В ходе этих консультаций будут определяться необходимость, виды и размеры помощи, которую одна Высокая Договаривающаяся Сторона окажет другой Высокой Договаривающейся Стороне в целях содействия преодолению возникшей ситуации”.


