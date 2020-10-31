 
  • 23:18 – Россия окажет Еревану всю необходимую помощь | СОЮЗНИКИ 
  • 22:26 – ИТОГИ ДНЯ ОТ АРЦРУНА ОВАННИСЯНА | 31 ОКТЯБРЯ 
  • 13:17 – Весь мир помогает Республике Арцах от Великобритании до Европейского союза 
  • 23:18 – Россия окажет Еревану всю необходимую помощь | СОЮЗНИКИ 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 11:20 – В США арестован экс-депутат армянского парламента от РПА Артур Геворкян 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

Силы ПВО Армии Обороны Арцаха уничтожили еще один ударный беспилотник +

 Военнослужащие АО Арцаха захватили одну из важных высот, атаковали 2 танка противника и конфисковали один БТР, в котором находилось большое количество приборов ночного видения. Офицер Овик Айрапетян, лично управляя конфискованным БТР, сумел передать его командованию воинской части:  «Банак инфо».

Силы ПВО Армии обороны уничтожили еще один ударный беспилотник противника в небе над Степанакертом: Шушан Степанян.




  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 63


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » Оперативно-тактическая обстановка находится под контролем Армии обороны Арцаха | Минобороны Арцаха
    » Армия обороны Арцаха нанесла противнику очень тяжелые удары
    » ПВО Карабаха уничтожили очередной турецкий беспилотник Байрактар
    » Нагорный Карабах | ДНЕВНЫЕ НОВОСТИ 13:00 |
    » ВС Азербайджана обстреливают Мартунинский район, в том числе город Мартакерт
    » Срочно | Перемирие в Нагорном Карабахе не работает!
    » Армия обороны Арцаха подбила тяжелую огнеметную систему ТОС-1А ВС Азербайджана
    » ВС Армении полностью уничтожили спецназ Азербайджана | Шушан Степанян
    » Наши ребята взяли пост противника и успешно заминировали его
    » Подразделения ПВО Армии обороны Карабаха сбили штурмовик противника Су-25
    » В Карабахе сбит азербайджанский разведывательный беспилотник
    » Армянские подразделения уничтожили три вражеских танка: Арцрун Ованнисян
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    Россия окажет Еревану всю необходимую помощь | СОЮЗНИКИ

    • 23:18
    • 29
    • 0

    ИТОГИ ДНЯ ОТ АРЦРУНА ОВАННИСЯНА | 31 ОКТЯБРЯ

    • 22:26
    • 88
    • 0

    Силы ПВО Армии Обороны Арцаха уничтожили еще один ударный беспилотник +

    • 21:54
    • 64
    • 0

    Азербайджан осуществляет геноцид армян в Арцахе | химическое выжигание

    • 13:35
    • 62
    • 0

    Весь мир помогает Республике Арцах от Великобритании до Европейского союза

    • 13:17
    • 57
    • 0

    Оперативно-тактическая обстановка находится под контролем Армии обороны Арцаха | Минобороны Арцаха

    • 12:42
    • 66
    • 0

    Премьер-министр Армении направил письмо президенту России

    • 11:30
    • 198
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 60821
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 56389
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 49938
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 48506
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 45443
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 39351
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 37850
    • 0

    Россия окажет Еревану всю необходимую помощь | СОЮЗНИКИ

    • 23:18
    • 29
    • 0

    ИТОГИ ДНЯ ОТ АРЦРУНА ОВАННИСЯНА | 31 ОКТЯБРЯ

    • 22:26
    • 88
    • 0

    Силы ПВО Армии Обороны Арцаха уничтожили еще один ударный беспилотник +

    • 21:54
    • 64
    • 0

    Азербайджан осуществляет геноцид армян в Арцахе | химическое выжигание

    • 13:35
    • 62
    • 0

    Весь мир помогает Республике Арцах от Великобритании до Европейского союза

    • 13:17
    • 57
    • 0

    Премьер-министр Армении направил письмо президенту России

    • 11:30
    • 198
    • 0

    Оперативно-тактическая обстановка находится под контролем Армии обороны Арцаха | Минобороны Арцаха

    • 12:42
    • 66
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Eduardo Eurnekian donating $3.5m to Armenia Fund
    October 27, 2020 - 18:07 AMT Argentine billionaire businessman of Armenian descent Eduardo Eurnekian is donating $3.5 million to Hayastan ...

    Iran's special envoy to visit Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
    October 27, 2020 - 17:09 AMTIranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi will set off on a regional tour, as ...

    Armenia vows to use entire arsenal in the event of border violation
    October 27, 2020 - 15:15 AMTThe Armenian Defense Ministry has unveiled footage from the country's southern border which shows the Azerbaijani ...

    Official: Armenian side has 2 Azeri POWs; 17 Armenian soldiers held in Azerbaijan
    October 27, 2020 - 14:08 AMT The Armenian side has two Azerbaijani prisoners of war who have been interrogated, according to Rafayel Vardanyan, Head ...

    Karabakh Army reports 35 more deaths
    October 27, 2020 - 13:31 AMT The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 35 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan. Since September 27, ...

    Armenia reports injuries amid Azerbaijan's aggression in the south
    October 27, 2020 - 13:14 AMTThe Azerbaijani army continued firing in the direction of the southern border of Armenia, Defense Ministry spokeswoman ...

    Azerbaijan shells Armenia's southern border near Iran
    October 27, 2020 - 11:29 AMT The Azerbaijani armed forces on Tuesday, October 27 used unmanned aerial vehicles and rocket with artillery systems to ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА