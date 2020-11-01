 
  • 20:00 – Иран не потерпит присутствия террористов у своих границ | МИД ИРАНА 
  • 16:56 – Мозг Ильхама Алиева застрял на уровне семиклассника азербайджанской сельской школы | Российский Политолог-Меценат 
  • 13:17 – Весь мир помогает Республике Арцах от Великобритании до Европейского союза 
  • 20:00 – Иран не потерпит присутствия террористов у своих границ | МИД ИРАНА 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 11:20 – В США арестован экс-депутат армянского парламента от РПА Артур Геворкян 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

Никол Пашинян сообщил о новых свидетельствах участия террористов в войне в Карабахе

В Азербайджане кишат террористы 
Никол Пашинян сообщил о новых свидетельствах участия террористов в войне в Карабахе 

Сейчас есть полные и исчерпывающие свидетельства того, что тысячи наемников были завербованы в Сирии, переданы Турцией Азербайджану и участвовали в военной агрессии против Карабаха.

Это международная преступная сеть, и ее обнаружение не может остаться без последствий. В ближайшее время появятся новые свидетельства: премьер-министр Армении Никол Пашинян
 
Напомним что еще один террорист взят в плен в Карабахе сегодня, о чем сообщила пресс-секретарь Минобороны Шушан Степанян
Подробности скоро.
 
Видео допроса террориста из Азербайджана


  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 43


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » Армянский народ готов даже к самым жёстким взаимным уступкам но не к капитуляции | Никол Пашинян
    » Минобороны Армении сообщило о попытке наступления азербайджанских ВС | Шушан Степанян
    » Для чего эта война? | Премьер-министр Армении Никол Пашинян
    » Премьер-министр Армении Никол Пашинян призвал признать независимость Арцаха
    » Никол Пашинян провел расширенное заседание Совбеза
    » Признание независимости Нагорного Карабаха в повестке правительства Армении | Никол Пашинян | СРОЧНО
    » Премьер-министр Никол Пашинян поздравил Католикоса всех армян Гарегина II с Днем рождения.
    » Вооруженные силы Армении уничтожили распространенный в Азербайджане миф о его военном превосходстве |премьер-министр Армении Никол Пашинян
    » Никол Пашинян направил поздравительное послание Владимиру Путину
    » Никол Пашинян станет гостем «польского Давоса»
    » Никол Пашинян с официальным визитом посетит Иран
    » Премьер-министр Армении Никол Пашинян 16 июня прибыл в Нагорно-Карабахскую Республику
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    Иран не потерпит присутствия террористов у своих границ | МИД ИРАНА

    • 20:00
    • 7
    • 0

    ПВО Армии обороны Арцаха уничтожает как семечки беспилотники Азербайджана

    • 17:09
    • 48
    • 0

    Мозг Ильхама Алиева застрял на уровне семиклассника азербайджанской сельской школы | Российский Политолог-Меценат

    • 16:56
    • 65
    • 0

    Никол Пашинян сообщил о новых свидетельствах участия террористов в войне в Карабахе

    • 13:29
    • 45
    • 0

    НОВОСТИ РЕСПУБЛИКИ АРЦАХ | ВОСКРЕСЕНЬЕ 01 НОЯБРЯ 2020

    • 13:14
    • 86
    • 0

    Россия окажет Еревану всю необходимую помощь | СОЮЗНИКИ

    • 23:18
    • 96
    • 0

    ИТОГИ ДНЯ ОТ АРЦРУНА ОВАННИСЯНА | 31 ОКТЯБРЯ

    • 22:26
    • 158
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 60834
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 56403
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 49948
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 48540
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 45452
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 39358
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 37857
    • 0

    Иран не потерпит присутствия террористов у своих границ | МИД ИРАНА

    • 20:00
    • 7
    • 0

    ПВО Армии обороны Арцаха уничтожает как семечки беспилотники Азербайджана

    • 17:09
    • 48
    • 0

    Мозг Ильхама Алиева застрял на уровне семиклассника азербайджанской сельской школы | Российский Политолог-Меценат

    • 16:56
    • 65
    • 0

    Никол Пашинян сообщил о новых свидетельствах участия террористов в войне в Карабахе

    • 13:29
    • 45
    • 0

    НОВОСТИ РЕСПУБЛИКИ АРЦАХ | ВОСКРЕСЕНЬЕ 01 НОЯБРЯ 2020

    • 13:14
    • 86
    • 0

    Россия окажет Еревану всю необходимую помощь | СОЮЗНИКИ

    • 23:18
    • 96
    • 0

    ИТОГИ ДНЯ ОТ АРЦРУНА ОВАННИСЯНА | 31 ОКТЯБРЯ

    • 22:26
    • 158
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Eduardo Eurnekian donating $3.5m to Armenia Fund
    October 27, 2020 - 18:07 AMT Argentine billionaire businessman of Armenian descent Eduardo Eurnekian is donating $3.5 million to Hayastan ...

    Iran's special envoy to visit Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
    October 27, 2020 - 17:09 AMTIranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi will set off on a regional tour, as ...

    Armenia vows to use entire arsenal in the event of border violation
    October 27, 2020 - 15:15 AMTThe Armenian Defense Ministry has unveiled footage from the country's southern border which shows the Azerbaijani ...

    Official: Armenian side has 2 Azeri POWs; 17 Armenian soldiers held in Azerbaijan
    October 27, 2020 - 14:08 AMT The Armenian side has two Azerbaijani prisoners of war who have been interrogated, according to Rafayel Vardanyan, Head ...

    Karabakh Army reports 35 more deaths
    October 27, 2020 - 13:31 AMT The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 35 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan. Since September 27, ...

    Armenia reports injuries amid Azerbaijan's aggression in the south
    October 27, 2020 - 13:14 AMTThe Azerbaijani army continued firing in the direction of the southern border of Armenia, Defense Ministry spokeswoman ...

    Azerbaijan shells Armenia's southern border near Iran
    October 27, 2020 - 11:29 AMT The Azerbaijani armed forces on Tuesday, October 27 used unmanned aerial vehicles and rocket with artillery systems to ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА