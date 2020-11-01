 
ПВО Армии обороны Арцаха уничтожает как семечки беспилотники Азербайджана

 Геноцид беспилотников азербайджанской армии
ПВО Армии обороны Арцаха уничтожила БПЛА противника под Степанакертом
Чуть раньше еще один ударный беспилотник противника был сбит силами ПВО Армии обороны Арцаха   недалеко от Степанакерта.
Одним словом идет "геноцид" беспилотников израильского и турецкого производства. 
 
В результате широкомасштабной агрессии и военных действий, развязанных против Арцаха с 27 сентября, Азербайджан потерял 6997 военных, террористов и наемников из личного состава.

Единая  армянская информационная платформа опубликовала новые данные о потерях Азербайджана, согласно которым противник потерял в общей сложности 241 БПЛА, 16 вертолетов, 25 самолетов, 669 единиц бронетехники, 6 ТОС.
 
Азербайджанские потери в войне


    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Eduardo Eurnekian donating $3.5m to Armenia Fund
    October 27, 2020 - 18:07 AMT Argentine billionaire businessman of Armenian descent Eduardo Eurnekian is donating $3.5 million to Hayastan ...

    Iran's special envoy to visit Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
    October 27, 2020 - 17:09 AMTIranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi will set off on a regional tour, as ...

    Armenia vows to use entire arsenal in the event of border violation
    October 27, 2020 - 15:15 AMTThe Armenian Defense Ministry has unveiled footage from the country's southern border which shows the Azerbaijani ...

    Official: Armenian side has 2 Azeri POWs; 17 Armenian soldiers held in Azerbaijan
    October 27, 2020 - 14:08 AMT The Armenian side has two Azerbaijani prisoners of war who have been interrogated, according to Rafayel Vardanyan, Head ...

    Karabakh Army reports 35 more deaths
    October 27, 2020 - 13:31 AMT The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 35 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan. Since September 27, ...

    Armenia reports injuries amid Azerbaijan's aggression in the south
    October 27, 2020 - 13:14 AMTThe Azerbaijani army continued firing in the direction of the southern border of Armenia, Defense Ministry spokeswoman ...

    Azerbaijan shells Armenia's southern border near Iran
    October 27, 2020 - 11:29 AMT The Azerbaijani armed forces on Tuesday, October 27 used unmanned aerial vehicles and rocket with artillery systems to ...

