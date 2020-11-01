 
  • 20:00 – Иран не потерпит присутствия террористов у своих границ | МИД ИРАНА 
  • 16:56 – Мозг Ильхама Алиева застрял на уровне семиклассника азербайджанской сельской школы | Российский Политолог-Меценат 
  • 13:17 – Весь мир помогает Республике Арцах от Великобритании до Европейского союза 
  • 20:00 – Иран не потерпит присутствия террористов у своих границ | МИД ИРАНА 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 11:20 – В США арестован экс-депутат армянского парламента от РПА Артур Геворкян 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

Иран не потерпит присутствия террористов у своих границ | МИД ИРАНА

 Иран не потерпит присутствия террористов у своих границ | МИД ИРАНА
Иран не потерпит присутствия террористов у своих границ, заявил Мохаммад Джавад Зариф.

Мохаммад Джавад Зариф, говоря о небезопасности, вызванной перемещением террористов, в частности, остатками ДАИШ, в регион Нагорного Карабаха и консультациях дипломатического аппарата Ирана относительно борьбы с ними, сказал: "Иран почти уверен, что в конфликте участвовали террористы и Тегеран настаивает на том, что это не в чьих-либо интересах".
 
Напомним что сегодня террористы и ВС Азербайджана обстреляли недавно воcтановленную жемчужину - персидскую мечеть в Шуши. 
محمد جواد ظریف گفت: ایران حضور تروریست ها در مرزهای خود را تحمل نخواهد کرد.

محمدجواد ظریف ، در مورد ناامنی ناشی از حرکت تروریست ها ، به ویژه بازماندگان داعش ، به منطقه قره باغ و رایزنی های دستگاه دیپلماسی ایران در مورد مبارزه با آنها ، گفت: "ایران تقریبا مطمئن است که تروریست ها در این درگیری نقش داشته اند و تهران اصرار دارد که به نفع کسی نیست "
 
یادآوری می کنیم که امروز تروریست ها و نیروهای مسلح آذربایجان به مروارید تازه ترمیم شده - مسجد ایرانی در شوشی شلیک کردند.



  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 0


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » Зариф: Иран готов к взаимодействию с окружающим миром
    » Иран должен серьезно предупредить Турцию и Азербайджан | Сейед Али Гаеммагам
    » Иран нанес удар по базам террористов в Сирии в ответ на теракты в Тегеране
    » В Арцахе уничтожен сирийский террорист Абу Мария | Очень скоро террористы будут в России
    » Зариф отправился в Тегеран
    » Зариф сказал, что приверженность СВПД на пользу США
    » Зариф: Рухани еще не определился по поводу участия в саммите ШОС
    » Глава МИД Ирана отложил свой визит в Турцию
    » Мохаммад Джавад Зариф: Отношения Ирана и Армении могут стать моделью для мира
    » Зариф: Тегеран предлагает совместную борьбу с терроризмом
    » Глава МИД Ирана примет участие во встрече по Сирии в Вене
    » Зариф: Иран заставит США бросить пагубную зависимость к санкциям
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    Иран не потерпит присутствия террористов у своих границ | МИД ИРАНА

    • 20:00
    • 13
    • 0

    ПВО Армии обороны Арцаха уничтожает как семечки беспилотники Азербайджана

    • 17:09
    • 50
    • 0

    Мозг Ильхама Алиева застрял на уровне семиклассника азербайджанской сельской школы | Российский Политолог-Меценат

    • 16:56
    • 66
    • 0

    Никол Пашинян сообщил о новых свидетельствах участия террористов в войне в Карабахе

    • 13:29
    • 45
    • 0

    НОВОСТИ РЕСПУБЛИКИ АРЦАХ | ВОСКРЕСЕНЬЕ 01 НОЯБРЯ 2020

    • 13:14
    • 86
    • 0

    Россия окажет Еревану всю необходимую помощь | СОЮЗНИКИ

    • 23:18
    • 96
    • 0

    ИТОГИ ДНЯ ОТ АРЦРУНА ОВАННИСЯНА | 31 ОКТЯБРЯ

    • 22:26
    • 158
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 60834
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 56403
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 49948
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 48540
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 45452
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 39358
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 37858
    • 0

    Иран не потерпит присутствия террористов у своих границ | МИД ИРАНА

    • 20:00
    • 14
    • 0

    ПВО Армии обороны Арцаха уничтожает как семечки беспилотники Азербайджана

    • 17:09
    • 50
    • 0

    Мозг Ильхама Алиева застрял на уровне семиклассника азербайджанской сельской школы | Российский Политолог-Меценат

    • 16:56
    • 66
    • 0

    Никол Пашинян сообщил о новых свидетельствах участия террористов в войне в Карабахе

    • 13:29
    • 45
    • 0

    НОВОСТИ РЕСПУБЛИКИ АРЦАХ | ВОСКРЕСЕНЬЕ 01 НОЯБРЯ 2020

    • 13:14
    • 86
    • 0

    Россия окажет Еревану всю необходимую помощь | СОЮЗНИКИ

    • 23:18
    • 96
    • 0

    ИТОГИ ДНЯ ОТ АРЦРУНА ОВАННИСЯНА | 31 ОКТЯБРЯ

    • 22:26
    • 158
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Eduardo Eurnekian donating $3.5m to Armenia Fund
    October 27, 2020 - 18:07 AMT Argentine billionaire businessman of Armenian descent Eduardo Eurnekian is donating $3.5 million to Hayastan ...

    Iran's special envoy to visit Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
    October 27, 2020 - 17:09 AMTIranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi will set off on a regional tour, as ...

    Armenia vows to use entire arsenal in the event of border violation
    October 27, 2020 - 15:15 AMTThe Armenian Defense Ministry has unveiled footage from the country's southern border which shows the Azerbaijani ...

    Official: Armenian side has 2 Azeri POWs; 17 Armenian soldiers held in Azerbaijan
    October 27, 2020 - 14:08 AMT The Armenian side has two Azerbaijani prisoners of war who have been interrogated, according to Rafayel Vardanyan, Head ...

    Karabakh Army reports 35 more deaths
    October 27, 2020 - 13:31 AMT The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 35 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan. Since September 27, ...

    Armenia reports injuries amid Azerbaijan's aggression in the south
    October 27, 2020 - 13:14 AMTThe Azerbaijani army continued firing in the direction of the southern border of Armenia, Defense Ministry spokeswoman ...

    Azerbaijan shells Armenia's southern border near Iran
    October 27, 2020 - 11:29 AMT The Azerbaijani armed forces on Tuesday, October 27 used unmanned aerial vehicles and rocket with artillery systems to ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА