 Иран не потерпит присутствия террористов у своих границ | МИД ИРАНА

Eduardo Eurnekian donating $3.5m to Armenia Fund
October 27, 2020 - 18:07 AMT Argentine billionaire businessman of Armenian descent Eduardo Eurnekian is donating $3.5 million to Hayastan ...
Iran's special envoy to visit Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
October 27, 2020 - 17:09 AMTIranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi will set off on a regional tour, as ...
Armenia vows to use entire arsenal in the event of border violation
October 27, 2020 - 15:15 AMTThe Armenian Defense Ministry has unveiled footage from the country's southern border which shows the Azerbaijani ...
Official: Armenian side has 2 Azeri POWs; 17 Armenian soldiers held in Azerbaijan
October 27, 2020 - 14:08 AMT The Armenian side has two Azerbaijani prisoners of war who have been interrogated, according to Rafayel Vardanyan, Head ...
Karabakh Army reports 35 more deaths
October 27, 2020 - 13:31 AMT The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 35 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan. Since September 27, ...
Armenia reports injuries amid Azerbaijan's aggression in the south
October 27, 2020 - 13:14 AMTThe Azerbaijani army continued firing in the direction of the southern border of Armenia, Defense Ministry spokeswoman ...
Azerbaijan shells Armenia's southern border near Iran
October 27, 2020 - 11:29 AMT The Azerbaijani armed forces on Tuesday, October 27 used unmanned aerial vehicles and rocket with artillery systems to ...
all news→