Заявление МИД РА относительно размещения Турцией и Азербайджаном террористов в регионе

 Заявление МИД РА относительно размещения Турцией и Азербайджаном террористов в регионе
Заявление МИД РА относительно размещения Турцией и Азербайджаном иностранных боевиков-террористов в регионе

1 ноября в ходе боевых действий подразделениями Армии обороны Арцаха был захвачен второй иностранный боевик-террорист, привлеченный Азербайджаном для боевых действий против Арцаха, который представился как житель села Зиядия района Джиср-эш-Шугур сирийской провинции Идлиб Юсуф Аль-Абеда Аль-Хаджи. Отметим, что 30 октября АО Арцаха взяла в плен другого боевика-террориста, который представился как Михраб Мухаммад Аль Шхаир из сирийского города Хама.

Армянская сторона многократно заявляла о вербовке, переброске и размещении в регионе иностранных боевиков-террористов и джихадистов из "горячих точек” Ближнего Востока со стороны Турции, в частности из подконтрольных ей районов Сирии и из Ливии с целью осуществления зверств против народа Арцаха. На данный момент вышеупомянутый факт не только подтвержден спецслужбами стран-сопредседателей Минской группы ОБСЕ, нашими многочисленными партнерами и международным сообществом, но и уже прямыми свидетельствами самих террористов.

В своих показаниях упомянутые террористы предоставили подробную информацию о процессе их вербовки, предполагаемой ежемесячной выплате за борьбу против "гяуров" (неверные) и "вознаграждении” за каждую отрезанную голову "неверного", а также о готовившихся к осуществлению их террористических планах. Переброска джихадистов в зону нагорно-карабахского конфликта свидетельствует о намерении турецко-азербайджанского руководства придать конфликту межрелигиозную сущность.

Это совершенно новое проявление распространения терроризма, когда иностранные боевики-террористы и джихадисты с Ближнего Востока размещаются в зоне конфликта, находящейся на территории ОБСЕ, что представляет собой серьезную угрозу для международной и региональной безопасности и стабильности.

Армения, в сотрудничестве со всеми заинтересованными партнерами, будет продолжать предпринимать последовательные шаги по борьбе с международным терроризмом.
ENG 
Statement by the Foreign Ministry of Armenia regarding the deployment of foreign terrorist fighters in the region by Turkey and Azerbaijan
On November 1, during the military actions the military units of the Artsakh Defense Army captured the second terrorist fighter involved by the Azerbaijani side in the military hostilities against Artsakh, who introduced himself as Yusuf Alaabet al-Hajji, a resident of the village of Ziyadiya in the Jisr al-Shughur region of Idlib province of Syria. It should be noted that another terrorist fighter was captured by the Artsakh Defense Army earlier on October 30 introducing himself as Mehrab Muhammad Al-Shkheir from the Syrian city of Hama.
 
The Armenian side has repeatedly voiced out about the recruitment of foreign terrorist fighters and jihadists by Turkey from various "hot spots" in the Middle East, particularly from Libya and the areas under its control in Syria, and their subsequent transfer and deployment to the region with the purpose of committing atrocities against the people of Artsakh. The above-mentioned fact is not merely confirmed by the intelligence services of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, a number of our partners and international community, but also by the direct testimonies of the terrorists.
 
In their testimonies the above-mentioned terrorists provided detailed information about their recruitment process, the expected monthly payment for fighting against "kafirs” (infidels), the extra payment for the each beheaded "infidel”, as well as about their envisaged terroristic plans. The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani leadership to give the conflict an inter-religious character.
 
This is a completely new manifestation of expansion of terrorism, when foreign terrorist fighters and jihadists from the Middle East have been deployed to the conflict zone in the OSCE area; is a serious threat to the international and regional security and stability.
 
Armenia will continue to undertake consistent steps in the fight against international terrorism, in that regard cooperating with all interested partners.


  Источник:FMG NEWS

