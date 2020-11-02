 
На данный момент оперативно-тактическая ситуация находится под контролем Армии обороны Арцаха

 
Ночью на арцахско-азербайджанской линии фронта шли бои с разной интенсивностью. 

На некоторых направлениях разворачивающиеся вражеские колонны были своевременно обнаружены и уничтожены силами подразделений Армии обороны Арцаха. Противник также продолжал наносить ракетно-артиллерийские удары по мирным населенным пунктам.

На юго-восточном направлении противник попытался приблизить бронетехнику к линии фронта. В результате действий, предпринятых подразделениями Армии обороны Арцаха, из строя выведен 1 танк противника, остальные отступили.
На данный момент  оперативно-тактическая ситуация находится под контролем Армии обороны Арцаха.
 
Силы ПВО Армии обороны сбили очередной вражеский БПЛА.


