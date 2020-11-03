 
  • 18:20 – Разгром ВС Азербайджана | Уничтожен азербайджанский спецназ «Яшма» 
  • 12:57 – Разделяю горе австрийцев | Никол Пашинян 
  • 13:17 – Весь мир помогает Республике Арцах от Великобритании до Европейского союза 
  • 18:20 – Разгром ВС Азербайджана | Уничтожен азербайджанский спецназ «Яшма» 
  • 00:23 – Как грузинка блистала на показе бренда Dolce & Gabbana 
  • 11:20 – В США арестован экс-депутат армянского парламента от РПА Артур Геворкян 
Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75

Армия обороны Карабаха контролирует оперативно-тактическую обстановку

 Армия обороны Карабаха контролирует оперативно-тактическую обстановку
Остановлено продвижение противника на нескольких направлениях

Армия обороны Карабаха ночью продолжила вести оборонительные бои на восточном, юго-восточном и южном направлениях. Уничтожена автомобильная техника, живая сила, а также 1 танк противника. 

На небольшом участке линии фронта на востоке армянские подразделения по тактическим соображениям отступили, заняв более удобные позиции для дальнейших боевых действий.

Утром было остановлено продвижение азербайджанских сил на южном и северном направлениях. 

В настоящее время ВС Азербайджана пытаются вернуть тактическое преимущество.

Армия обороны Карабаха контролирует оперативно-тактическую обстановку.


  Источник:FMG NEWS

  •   Просмотров Сегодня: 54


  •   Внимание! Поделитесь пожалуйста с друзьями в социальных сетях!
  •   Редакция сайта может не разделять мнение автора и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.

    • Мы в Телеграм
    РЕКОМЕНДУЕМ ПРОЧИТАТЬ:
    » На данный момент оперативно-тактическая ситуация находится под контролем Армии обороны Арцаха
    » НОВОСТИ РЕСПУБЛИКИ АРЦАХ | ВОСКРЕСЕНЬЕ 01 НОЯБРЯ 2020
    » Оперативно-тактическая обстановка находится под контролем Армии обороны Арцаха | Минобороны Арцаха
    » Армия обороны Арцаха нанесла противнику очень тяжелые удары
    » Нагорный Карабах | ДНЕВНЫЕ НОВОСТИ 13:00 |
    » Подразделения ПВО Армии обороны Карабаха сбили штурмовик противника Су-25
    » Заявление Министерства обороны Республики Армения | СРОЧНО
    » ВОЙНА В НАГОРНО-КАРАБАХСКОЙ РЕСПУБЛИКЕ | 13 ОКТЯБРЯ - ОБНОВЛЕНО
    » Армия обороны Карабаха подавила наступательную активность Азербайджана на передовой
    » ВС Азербайджана более 35 раз нарушили режим прекращения огня
    » Армия обороны Арцаха подавила активность противника
    » Армия ДНР укрепляет оборону из-за постоянных обстрелов ВСУ
    Ваша Реклама Здесь - Тел 091 75 00 75 Добавить Комментарий
    Flag Counter
    FOCUS IP TV - LIVE
    РЕКЛАМА В АРМЕНИИ +37491 75 00 75 (Радио, ТВ, Интернет, Пресса...) FOCUS MEDIA GROUP ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА
    Фото дня

    → Место Рекламы

     Реклама на Радио в Армении
    • Сегодня
    • Читают
    • Комментируют

    Разгром ВС Азербайджана | Уничтожен азербайджанский спецназ «Яшма»

    • 18:20
    • 50
    • 0

    Подразделения элитного спецназа Азербайджана понесли тяжелые военные потери

    • 15:56
    • 65
    • 0

    Палермо (Италия) признал независимость Республики Арцах

    • 13:47
    • 76
    • 0

    Разделяю горе австрийцев | Никол Пашинян

    • 12:57
    • 36
    • 0

    Началась Мировая гибридная война | Никол Пашинян

    • 12:51
    • 46
    • 0

    Президент Украины заявил о «заговоре олигархов» против него

    • 12:10
    • 49
    • 0

    Армия обороны Карабаха контролирует оперативно-тактическую обстановку

    • 12:00
    • 56
    • 0

    Федерализация Азербайджана - неизбежна! (Видео, Фильм, Карта Федерального Азербайджана)

    • 00:44
    • 60866
    • 0

    Что делать, если муж смотрит порно

    • 00:46
    • 56433
    • 0

    Азербайджанский депутат: В истории не было государства под названием «Азербайджан» до 1918 года (ВИДЕО, ФАКТЫ)

    • 02:21
    • 49975
    • 0

    Философия сексвайф-пар или новая культура семейных отношений

    • 02:23
    • 48635
    • 0

    США передали Нагорно-Карабахской Республике новейшую разведывательную систему

    • 16:33
    • 45468
    • 0

    Фуад Аббасов выгнан в шею с Российского Телевидения.

    • 13:35
    • 39374
    • 0

    В случае начала войны в Карабахе Россия и Иран будут на стороне Армении: Southfront (Видео)

    • 12:25
    • 37873
    • 0

    Разгром ВС Азербайджана | Уничтожен азербайджанский спецназ «Яшма»

    • 18:20
    • 50
    • 0

    Подразделения элитного спецназа Азербайджана понесли тяжелые военные потери

    • 15:56
    • 65
    • 0

    Палермо (Италия) признал независимость Республики Арцах

    • 13:47
    • 76
    • 0

    Разделяю горе австрийцев | Никол Пашинян

    • 12:57
    • 36
    • 0

    Началась Мировая гибридная война | Никол Пашинян

    • 12:51
    • 46
    • 0

    Армия обороны Карабаха контролирует оперативно-тактическую обстановку

    • 12:00
    • 56
    • 0

    Президент Украины заявил о «заговоре олигархов» против него

    • 12:10
    • 49
    • 0
    Наш ТВИТТЕР
    ENGLISH NEWSFEED
    Armenia will raise public debt threshold
    November 2, 2020 - 15:45 AMT Armenia will raise the thresholds of public debt as the country's economy was also impacted by the martial law ...

    Yerevan: Ankara, Baku seek to give Karabakh conflict a religious dimension
    November 2, 2020 - 11:47 AMT The transfer of jihadists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone reveals the intentions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani ...

    Armenia GDP decline forecast revised downward to 6.8%
    November 2, 2020 - 13:04 AMT The Ministry of Finance has revised the forecasted decline in Armenia's economy in 2020 from 2.6% to 6.8%, Finance ...

    Azerbaijan tried to bring armored vehicles to the south but couldn't
    November 2, 2020 - 11:20 AMT The Azerbaijani forces attempted to bring armored vehicles close to the southeastern part of the frontline overnight, ...

    Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 1194 in the past day
    November 2, 2020 - 11:23 AMT The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 1194 to reach 93448 on Monday, November 2 morning ...

    Azeri troops cut off fallen Armenian soldier's ear
    November 1, 2020 - 19:25 AMT Azerbaijani social media users have been disseminating more footage depicting the torture of Armenian prisoners of war, ...

    Karabakh mosque damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling
    November 1, 2020 - 16:24 AMTGohar Agha Mosque in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh was partially damaged in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements ...

    all news→

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО
    Персоны
    все персоны →

    → Место Рекламы

     СЛУШАТЬ РАДИО РЕКЛАМА НА РАДИО

    → Место Рекламы

     ХОРОШАЯ РЕКЛАМА